Air Pollution Control Board pulls Mountain Valley Pipeline permit item from July 7 meeting

The State Air Pollution Control Board consideration of the proposed Minor New Source Review Permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Lambert Compressor Station has been removed from the agenda for the July 7 board meeting.

The board will take up consideration of the draft permit during a meeting to be scheduled in September. Note that because this is a pending case before the board, there will be no opportunity for public comment on this issue during the July 7 board meeting.

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Director David Paylor has requested and received agreement from Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to an extension of the statutorily mandated timeline for a decision on the proposed LCS permit application.

“This provides the board with additional time to ensure a thorough review and full consideration of the information submitted into the public record on this permit application,” Paylor said.

For more information about the State Air Pollution Control Board, visit www.DEQ.Virginia.gov/permits-regulations/laws-regulations/citizen-boards/air-pollution-control-board.