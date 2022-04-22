Afton Express updating schedule, offering rider promotions, discounts

The Afton Express commuter bus is now offering rider promotions, discount farecards for UVA employees, and an improved schedule.

Afton Express serves Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, and Charlottesville and Albemarle County, five days a week. Launched in 2021, ridership on the route has grown steadily over the first seven months. Ridership in March reached an all-time high with an average of 34 passenger trips per day for the new service.

During the week of April 25-29, the Bring-A-Buddy promotion encourages Afton Express riders to introduce the service to a family member or friend. Anyone who brings a new rider will receive a free fare for themselves and the new rider.

Afton Express is also partnering with the University of Virginia to offer discounted farecards for UVA employees. UVA employees can purchase a 10-punch farecard for a discount through UVA’s Parking and Transportation Office. The fare cards typically cost $25 for 10 rides but are available to UVA employees for $20.

To better reflect travel times, Afton Express has adjusted stop times for the afternoon routes.

“Afternoon commute traffic on I-64 has increased since we launched the service. We’re updating the stop times to reflect that change,” says Regional Planner Paula Melester.

The new afternoon stop times went into effect Monday, April 18, and are reflected on the Afton Express website, as well as in new route brochures available on the buses. Routing and bus stop locations will remain the same, but Afton Express operators are hopeful they will be able to expand service in the future.

“We’re looking forward to growing this service. Ridership is increasing each month, and we’re receiving positive feedback from our passengers. We know there is interest in additional stop locations, and in increasing the frequency of existing service. We’re excited about the potential” Melester said.

For more information on the Afton Express, explore the website at AftonExpress.org or follow Afton Express on social media.

