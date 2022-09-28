AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: The opposite of a loaded card following ‘Grand Slam’

You can’t do a “Dynamite: Grand Slam” show every week, because if every week was a “Dynamite: Grand Slam,” you’d get bored with only having five title matches and non-stop action for two hours every Wednesday, and want more.

This week’s “Dynamite” is a reset kind of show, which when you look at the card looks more like a “Rampage” than what has been offered on Wednesday nights the past several weeks.

At this writing, there are only three announced matches, in part because Tony Khan is giving the people in his Florida-based company the option to take the night off with Hurricane Ian beating down on the Gulf coast.

The biggest match on the show is the one with the tired, overused (by Khan) premise of title eliminator, with AEW world champ Jon Moxley facing Juice Robinson.

If Robinson wins, under the title eliminator premise, he earns a title shot, which from the outset makes no sense.

Shouldn’t somebody among the top five contenders for the belt be the ones in the title eliminator match fighting for a shot at the title?

Anyway, that one should be a good one. Robinson has worked his way up the card in New Japan with his new heel persona, and actually has a win over Moxley in New Japan this year.

He won’t win here, but still, should be a good match.

AEW interim women’s champ Toni Storm defends against Serena Deeb in another one in which the champ will get the win, but should be a good match anyway.

Deeb is by an order of magnitude the best in-ring performer in the women’s division.

The other match that we know about now is Chris Jericho, the new Ring of Honor world champ, defending against former ROH champ Bandido.

Jericho, like the other champs, is not losing tonight.

If you’re a diehard, you’ll be watching, because you’re a diehard.

If you’re a casual, there’s lots else to do tonight.