AEW ‘Dynamite’ offers a ‘Grand Slam’ card of title matches

AEW is calling tonight’s New York City show “Grand Slam,” and the card, full of title matches, looks to live up to the name.

The “Dynamite” emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens has in the main-event slot Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in the finals of the tournament to crown a new AEW world champ.

That one will have a hard time topping the tag-title rematch from “All Out” between the champs, Swerve in Our Glory, and The Acclaimed, which stole the show at the pay-per-view a few weeks back.

The interim women’s title is up for grabs in a four-way with current champ Toni Storm defending against former champ Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb.

There’s a Ring of Honor world title match with champ Claudio Castagnoli defending against former AEW champ Chris Jericho.

Let’s see … Pac is defending his All-Atlantic title against company mascot Orange Cassidy.

The TNT champ, Wardlow, is stuck in another tag match, as he was on the pay-per-view, this time teaming with ROH TV champ Samoa Joe against the jobber tag team of Tony Nese and Josh Woods.

The show is part of what will be a four-hour-plus night for those in attendance at the venue, with a two-hour “Rampage” being taped after the live show to air on Friday night.

Forecast

Tony Khan hinted today on “Barstool ‘Rasslin” that the casino chip that MJF won in the “All Out” battle royal giving him a shot at the AEW world title can be cashed in “at any time.”

What this seems to get at: the winner of Danielson-Moxley won’t be walking out tonight as the champ.

The signs would seem to point in the direction of Moxley getting the win after a grueling match, then MJF’s music hitting, him hitting the ring, getting a quick fall, all of that then setting up a title match for the “Full Gear” pay-per-view in November.

In the women’s title match, it’s hard not to see Storm going over again. She took the fall in a tag match featuring these four last week. Maybe that one ends with AEW women’s champ Thunder Rosa making an appearance and issuing a challenge for “Full Gear.”

The Acclaimed have to be going over in the tag title match. If not, NYC may riot. My hope would be that Swerve Strickland would then complete his teased heel turn on partner Keith Lee. Strickland will be a top heel soon.

The Pac-Orange Cassidy match? It would make sense to have Cassidy get the win, but not without help or a ref bump or something, just to spread the belts around a bit.

I’m hoping something happens between Wardlow and Samoa Joe that gets us moving in the direction of them meeting up at “Full Gear.”