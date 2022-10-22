Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
acv artist member exhibition opens nov 4 at smith house galleries
Culture

ACV Artist Member Exhibition opens Nov. 4 at Smith House Galleries

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Arts Council of the ValleyArts Council of the Valley will open its 7th annual Artist Member Exhibition at Smith House Galleries with a Nov. 4 reception during First Fridays of the Valley.

The exhibition will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 311 South Main Street in Harrisonburg.

The largest ever exhibition features 88 works by 35 artists, the exhibition includes collage, drawing, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, stoneware clay and more.

“We are pleased to showcase the work of our artist members each year,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “It’s particularly nice that this year’s exhibition runs from Nov. 4 through Dec. 10 – prime holiday shopping time.”

Participating artists are: Bahir Al Badry, Judith Anderson, Jo Ansah, Pat Augsburger, Ann Baker, John M. Bell, Robert Bersson, Jim Clemens, Deborah Coffey, Trudy L. Cole, Jerry Coulter, David Cowardin, Corinne Diop, Tamara Grant, Bobbie Greer, Quillon Hall, Laurence Heine, Brenda Hounshell, Wendy Lam, Sylvia Eisenbise Lehman, Frank Marshman, Janet E. Marshman, Doris Martin, Dietrich Maune, Chito Padilla, Charlie Raisner, Cheryl Richards, John Rose, Mary Rouse, Chelsea Rowe, Viktoriya Samoylov, Debra Sheffer, Arnita Taliaferro, Greg Versen and Herb Weaver.

Smith House Galleries is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; with Second Saturday hours Nov. 12 and Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The exhibition will also be available online at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition

For more information, see valleyarts.org, or email [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

fitness workout

New state program encourages school personnel to get fit, set good example for students
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville

Charlottesville: Free mulch available now from local trees
Crystal Graham

In honor of America Recycles Day, celebrated on Nov. 15, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch to customers.

football
,

ESPN writer grades first-year CFB coaches: The report cards for Tech’s Pry, UVA’s Elliott
Chris Graham

ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg offered his midseason grades for the 29 first-year FBS coaches on Thursday.

halloween movie

Augusta County Library to show cult classic Halloween film
Crystal Graham
Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park launches two channels for text alerts 
Crystal Graham
nba

‘Hoos in the NBA: Busy Friday night for UVA alums in the Association
Chris Graham
Bitcoin trading

Bitcoin is Added to Guinness World Record – Here’s Why!
Bitcoin Billy