ACV Artist Member Exhibition opens Nov. 4 at Smith House Galleries

Arts Council of the Valley will open its 7th annual Artist Member Exhibition at Smith House Galleries with a Nov. 4 reception during First Fridays of the Valley.

The exhibition will take place from 5-7 p.m. at 311 South Main Street in Harrisonburg.

The largest ever exhibition features 88 works by 35 artists, the exhibition includes collage, drawing, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, stoneware clay and more.

“We are pleased to showcase the work of our artist members each year,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “It’s particularly nice that this year’s exhibition runs from Nov. 4 through Dec. 10 – prime holiday shopping time.”

Participating artists are: Bahir Al Badry, Judith Anderson, Jo Ansah, Pat Augsburger, Ann Baker, John M. Bell, Robert Bersson, Jim Clemens, Deborah Coffey, Trudy L. Cole, Jerry Coulter, David Cowardin, Corinne Diop, Tamara Grant, Bobbie Greer, Quillon Hall, Laurence Heine, Brenda Hounshell, Wendy Lam, Sylvia Eisenbise Lehman, Frank Marshman, Janet E. Marshman, Doris Martin, Dietrich Maune, Chito Padilla, Charlie Raisner, Cheryl Richards, John Rose, Mary Rouse, Chelsea Rowe, Viktoriya Samoylov, Debra Sheffer, Arnita Taliaferro, Greg Versen and Herb Weaver.

Smith House Galleries is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; with Second Saturday hours Nov. 12 and Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The exhibition will also be available online at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition

For more information, see valleyarts.org, or email [email protected].