ACC Tournament returning to Greensboro Coliseum in 2023

The ACC announced its championship dates and sites for the 2022-23 academic year on Thursday, with the return of the ACC Tournament to Greensboro among the highlights.

The ACC currently sponsors 27 sports (14 women, 13 men), soon to be 28 (15 women, 13 men) with the addition of women’s gymnastics in 2023-24. No Autonomy Five conference sponsors more than 28 sports and the league’s 27 for 2022-23 is the second most. The soon-to-be 15 women’s sports will be the most of any peer conference.

“The lineup for next year’s ACC Championships is a terrific mix of on-campus and neutral sites and we are grateful to each venue for their partnership,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We are extremely proud to provide a first-class championship experience to the nearly 10,000 student-athletes that compete in the ACC while also providing a terrific experience for our dedicated and loyal fans.”

As previously announced, the 18th annual Subway ACC Football Championship Game will return to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 12th time in 13 years on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Greensboro Coliseum will play host to both ACC basketball tournaments in 2023, with the ACC Women’s Tournament set for March 1-5, followed by the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 7-11. Greensboro will host the women’s tournament for the 23rd time in 24 years, and the men’s tournament returns to the Coliseum for a league-record 29th time.

The first ACC Championships of the 2022-23 academic year will be held on Oct. 28, as the University of Virginia welcomes Cross Country to Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia. A total of 22 men’s and women’s Olympic sports championships are scheduled, with volleyball and men’s lacrosse determining their respective champions based on regular-season results.

The complete ACC Championships schedule for 2022-23:

M/W Cross Country – Oct. 28, 2022

University of Virginia

Women’s Soccer – Oct. 30, Nov. 3 & 6, 2022

First Round: Campus Sites

Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park; Cary, N.C.

Field Hockey – Nov. 1, 2 & 4, 2022

Duke University

Men’s Soccer – Nov. 2, 6, 9 & 13, 2022

First Round, Quarterfinals & Semifinals: Campus Sites

Final: WakeMed Soccer Park; Cary, N.C.

Football – Dec. 3, 2022

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

M/W Swimming & Diving – Feb. 14-18, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center (Greensboro, N.C.)

M/W Indoor Track & Field – Feb. 23-25, 2023

Norton Healthcare Center (Louisville, Ky.)

M/W Fencing – Feb. 25-26, 2023

Boston College

Women’s Basketball – March 1-5, 2023

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.)

Wrestling – March 5, 2023

NC State University

Men’s Basketball – March 7-11, 2023

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.)

Women’s Golf – April 13-16, 2023

Sedgefield Country Club (Greensboro, N.C.)

M/W Tennis – April 19-23, 2023

Cary Tennis Park (Cary, N.C.)

Men’s Golf – April 21-24, 2023

Country Club of North Carolina (Pinehurst, N.C.)

Women’s Lacrosse – April 23, 26, 28 & 30, 2023

First Round: Campus Sites

Quarterfinals, Semifinals & Final: Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

Softball – May 10-13, 2023

University of Notre Dame

M/W Outdoor Track & Field – May 11-13, 2023

NC State University

Rowing – May 12-13, 2023

Lake Wheeler (Raleigh, N.C.)

Hosts: Duke University and University of North Carolina

Baseball – May 23-28, 2023

To be announced at a future date

