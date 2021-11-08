ACC Power Rankings Week 10: It was Wake’s to lose

In case you haven’t heard, there is a big game next weekend in Winston-Salem.

NC State, at 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, heads down Tobacco Road to take on Wake Forest in what could turn out to be the title game for the Atlantic Division.

The Wolfpack took care of business Saturday by defeating Florida State on the road, 28-14. Wake Forest, unfortunately, couldn’t close the deal in Chapel Hill, blowing an 18-point lead, losing to UNC 58-55 in a non-conference game.

Wake, suffering its first loss of the season, is still 5-0 in division play and 8-1 overall.

Clemson, meanwhile, still has a narrow path in which the Tigers could retain the division title – a very narrow path after holding off Louisville, 30-24, Saturday evening.

In the Coastal Division, Pitt toyed with Duke before winning, 54-29. The Panthers remain atop the division, for now. Pitt still has remaining games with both UNC and Virginia. Miami is still in the hunt as well.

Things are about to get interesting.

Atlantic Division

NC State (4-1, 7-2) The Wolfpack set up a huge game next week with Wake Forest that will likely be for the division crown with a 28-14 win over FSU. NC State entered the game controlling its own destiny and knew there was little room for error. Despite a thud in the third quarter, the Wolfpack dominated the Seminoles the rest of the way. Wake Forest (5-0, 8-1) For the second straight year UNC completed a late-game comeback against Wake Forest to take down the Demon Deacons. This year there was a little more than bragging rights on the line for Wake as they entered the game ranked in the nation’s top-10. Wake blew an 18-point lead, losing to the Tar Heels, 58-55. Clemson (5-2, 6-3) The Tigers used a final-minute goal-line stand to hold off Louisville, 30-24. The Tigers are still in the hunt for the division title, but are certainly not on the path of least resistance. Syracuse (2-3, 5-4) The Orange, on a bye week, move up a notch after the Louisville loss. Louisville (2-4, 4-5) The Cardinals had Clemson on the ropes Saturday. The Cardinals once again, found a way to fall late in a game, dropping a 30-24 contest to the Tigers. Louisville was denied the end zone on four tries from inside the 5-yard line in the game’s final minute. FSU (2-4, 3-6) The Seminoles’ frustrations continued Saturday in falling to NC State, 28-14, in a game that really wasn’t that close. FSU went 2-of-16 on third downs and gave up three big plays that sealed the loss. Boston College (1 4, 5-4) BC broke a four-game losing streak with a 17-3 win over hapless Virginia Tech Friday evening. BC rode a strong running attack, and the return of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, giving the Eagles their first ACC win of the 2021 season.

Coastal Division

Pitt (4-1, 7-2) Pitt traveled to Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday and traded blows with Duke in the first half. Pitt would eventually pull away to notch a 54-29 win. Panther quarterback Kenny Pickett finished the game with 416 yards passing with a 28-for-43 passing effort. The Panthers have a huge matchup with UNC Thursday Night at Heinz Field. Virginia (4-2, 6-3) The Cavaliers had a much-needed bye week, hopefully utilizing the off weekend to get healthy. Virginia plays host to Notre Dame Saturday. UNC (3-3, 5-4) The Tar Heels completed another comeback against Wake Forest, rallying from 18 down, winning 58-55. Although the game doesn’t have any ACC implications, it’s still a feather in the cap of a UNC team that has severely underperformed this season. Miami (3-2, 5-4) Miami overcame three first-half lost fumbles with an otherwise explosive offensive performance to defeat Georgia Tech, 33-30. Georgia Tech (2-5, 3-6) The Miami-Georgia Tech rivalry has been full of quirks for a decade now. The Yellow Jackets recovered all three forced fumbles against Miami and returned a fumble for a score, but somehow still fell short to the Hurricanes. Virginia Tech (2-3, 4-5) In a game that pretty much sums up the Hokies’ season, Tech absorbed a discouraging loss to Boston College, 17-3. Injuries and a poor offense paved the way for the Hokie loss. Duke (0-5, 3-6) The Blue Devils lost for the fifth consecutive time Saturday, falling to Pitt, 54-29, in front of a sparse crowd at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Story by Scott German

