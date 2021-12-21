ACC moves Virginia-Clemson tip to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Tip time for the Virginia vs. Clemson ACC basketball game has been moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday, after the ACC had to announce the postponement of the Boston College-Wake Forest game that had been scheduled as part of an ACC Network doubleheader.

The UVA-Clemson game had been scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Clemson game will be televised on ACC Network and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

Virginia Team Notes

UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (9.8 ppg & 4.2 apg) and Reece Beekman (6.1 ppg, 4.6 apg & 2.1 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (15.3 ppg & 8.3 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (11.4 ppg).

Clark has played 104 games at UVA and is averaging career-highs in field goal percentage (42.4%), 3-point percentage (40.9%) and free throw percentage (90%).

The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).

Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.

Kadin Shedrick (6.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg & 2.6 bpg) and Francisco Caffaro (3.8 rpg) anchor the paint, while Taine Murray (42.7% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (42.1% 3FGs), Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs), Malachi Poindexter and Kody Stattmann provide perimeter depth.

