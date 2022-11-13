ACC Football Power Rankings: It’s Carolina-Clemson for the ACC Championship

No. 15 North Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division crown and a spot in the conference championship game by way of Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech Saturday evening. The Tar Heels also went out and took care of business themselves with a late win over Wake Forest, 36-34.

North Carolina won its sixth road game in a season for the first time in program history, despite its defense following script – giving up yards, big plays, but producing a stop when it matters most.

Against Wake, UNC’s Cam’Ron Kelly produced the game’s only turnover when he picked off a pass by Wake’s Sam Hartman that set up the winning field goal for UNC late in the fourth quarter.

UNC will face Clemson in the title game in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 3. The Tigers recovered from a drubbing by Notre Dame to maul Louisville, 31-16, at Memorial Stadium.

UNC and Clemson have identical 9-1 overall records, with both teams suffering losses to the Irish.

Atlantic Division

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) There is still some debate as to whether Clemson is out of the College Football Playoff race. The Tigers’ 31-16 victory against Louisville Saturday may not have moved them back in, but it did keep them in the discussion. Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC) It’s taken nearly the entire season, but now things are looking normal again in the Atlantic Division, as FSU has climbed to the No. 2 spot behind Clemson in the weekly power rankings. FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was unstoppable, and Florida State’s imposing defense grounded Syracuse, winning 38-3. Louisville (6-2, 3-4 ACC) Despite losing at Clemson, Louisville held on to the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic. While putting up 400 yards, the Cardinals offense failed to string together plays and generate any momentum the entire game. QB Mali Cunningham got the start for Louisville even with an injured non-throwing hand, and was simply not effective, being relieved by backup quarterback Brock Domann in the second half. Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4 ACC) Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns, but also had a crucial interception late in the fourth quarter against North Carolina. Up 34-33 with just over four minutes remaining in the game and a chance to run down the clock, Hartman made his biggest mistake, failing to see UNC safety Cam’Ron Kelly, who picked off the Hartman pass, that led to a Tar Heel winning field goal. NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) NC State has played with fire plenty this season and has, for the most part, survived unscathed. Saturday night the Wolfpack did not, losing to Boston College, 21-20. Backup quarterback MJ Morris, who has been solid the last few games, was a big liability against BC, turning the ball over three times in the second half. Syracuse (6-4, 3-3 ACC) The Orange struggled mightily on both sides of the ball in a 38-3 stomping by Florida State. Less than a month ago, Syracuse was 6-0, coming off a 24-9 victory over NC State. How quickly things can turn in college football. The Orange has now lost four straight games by a combined score of 135-57. Is SU head coach Dino Babers back on the hot seat? Boston College (3-7, 2-5 ACC) From a quick check of the scores around the ACC Saturday, it’s easy to see that some teams are just playing out the season. Boston College is not one of those teams, however. BC scored late to stun NC State 21-20 in Raleigh. Yep, that’s correct, Boston College snapped one of the longest home winning streaks in the county in the process.

Coastal Division