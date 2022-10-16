ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson and (checks notes) Syracuse set for showdown in Atlantic 

Wins by Clemson and Syracuse left both teams undefeated with a huge matchup between the two teams Saturday in Clemson. The winner will be in first place in the Atlantic Division and in the driver’s seat for the division title.

Clemson jumped out to a big lead in Tallahassee against Florida State, and survived a late Seminole rally to win, 34-28. Syracuse remained unbeaten with a 24-9 home win over NC State.

Meanwhile, over in the Coastal Division, a new kingpin is in place. North Carolina used a late touchdown to edge Duke 38-35 in Durham, while Pitt, with a bye week, dropped one notch. UNC is starting to make logic of the two-division format, for one final year.

Atlantic Division

Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) The Tigers remained undefeated behind a three-touchdown effort DJ Uiagalelei and No. 4 Clemson held off FSU 34-28. Clemson is running the gauntlet of big names, and so far, is unblemished. Next up its Syracuse. Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 ACC) For the Orange it’s the first 6-0 start since 1987. Syracuse took care of business in the dome, beating NC State 24-9. The Wolfpack was playing without star quarterback Devin Leary, who is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1 ACC) The Deacons had a bye week, but still have a toe in the door for the Atlantic title. WF will be huge Syracuse fans this weekend. A Syracuse win over Clemson, and the Demon Deacons still have that toe in the door. FSU (4-3, 2-3 ACC) The Seminoles suffered their third straight loss to a Top 25 team. Against Clemson, FSU simply dug themselves too deep a hole to recover from. The Noles get the nod above NC State because they still have a healthy signal-caller. NC State (5-2, 1-2 ACC) The Wolfpack lost more than just a game against Syracuse. NC State learned before the game they will be without starting quarterback Devin Leary for the reminder of the season. Louisville (3-3, 1-3 ACC) The Cardinals did not play Saturday. Boston College (2-4,1-2 ACC) BC had a bye week.

Coastal Division