ACC Basketball Notebook: Feb. 16

With slightly more than three weeks remaining until the start of the New York Life ACC Tournament, seven key games are on the weekend docket … action begins at noon Saturday with Clemson traveling to No. 16 Louisville, while No. 8 North Carolina makes the drive to Wake Forest … mid-afternoon features No. 17 Florida State at Georgia Tech, while No. 4 Virginia welcomes Notre Dame … No. 22 Virginia Tech visits Pitt, and Saturday’s action concludes with No. 2 Duke playing host to neighboring rival NC State … Miami plays at Boston College in Sunday evening’s lone contest … Duke, following Tuesday night’s historic comeback win at Louisville, sits atop the ACC standings with a 10-1 league mark, while Virginia and North Carolina are a game back at 9-2 … the Blue Devils are off to their best start to an ACC season since beginning the 2010-11 campaign 12-1 in conference play … Duke carries an eight-game winning streak into this weekend’s action, and Florida State has won six in a row … six ACC teams remain ranked among the AP Top 25, one shy of the record-tying season high … Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Duke’s RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson, North Carolina’s Luke Maye and Cameron Johnson, and Virginia’s Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter named to the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy’s Midseason Team … Duke, UNC and UVA tie for the most selections of any school, and the ACC’s seven players on the 30-man list leads all conferences.

ACC Notes

Duke’s home winning percentage of .938 (152-10) this decade is third-best in the NCAA … the Blue Devils have won 12 of 13 home games this season heading into Saturday night’s meeting with NC State at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Virginia junior Kyle Guy connected on five 3-point shots in last Monday night’s win at No. 8 North Carolina … Guy currently owns the ACC’s leading active steak of at least one made attempt from beyond the arc in 23 consecutive games, and his 202 career 3-pointers rank seventh on UVA’s all-time list.

North Carolina is 5-0 in ACC road games this season – the eighth time in nine years and the 12th time in Roy Williams’ 16 years the Tar Heels have clinched a winning record on the road in ACC play … UNC will try to match Duke’s 6-0 start in league road games when it travels to Wake Forest on Saturday.

Florida State has won six straight ACC games within the same regular season for the first time since a six-game run in 2011-12

(the Seminoles went on to win the ACC Tournament that season) … the school record in the category is seven, established in 1992-93.

Virginia Tech finished with 20 assists on 25 field goals (80 percent) in Wednesday night’s win over visiting Georgia Tech … that marked the third time this season in which the Hokies assisted on at least 80 percent of their field goals … Virginia Tech has handed out at least 20 assists in eight games this season – three in ACC games.

NC State’s 15-point victory margin Wednesday night versus Syracuse marked the most by the Wolfpack against an ACC opponent this season … NC State shot 14-of-22 (.636) in the final 20 minutes against the Orange as it posted its best second-half shooting percentage in conference play this year … the Wolfpack has won back-to-back ACC games for the first time this season.

