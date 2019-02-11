AAA offers advice on protecting your car from potholes caused by winter weather

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Snow, ice and freezing cold temperatures have left roads littered with potholes this winter, causing car damage and costly repairs for area motorists. In some cases, the impact of poor road conditions on vehicles can leave a car owner with repair bills ranging from under $250 to more than $1000 depending on the extent of the damage, the make of the vehicle and the make of the tires.

“Driving over potholes formed by weather extremes and heavy traffic can damage a tire’s internal steel belts and force it ‘to go out of round.’ This negatively impacts your ability to drive comfortably and safely,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA. “Running into a pothole can lead to irregular tire wear and tear, vehicle vibration and imbalance, wobbling and loss of control.”

Typically, potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. As temperatures rise and fall, the moisture expands and contracts due to freezing and thawing. This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in the formation of potholes.

Blown tires, dented rims, damaged wheels, dislodged wheel weights, displaced struts, dislocated shock absorbers, and damaged exhaust systems are all are costly common automotive issues caused by pothole run‐ins. Other telltale signs include misaligned steering systems, and ruptured ball joints.

According to a AAA study on pothole damage:

Americans spend $3 billion per year on average to repair pothole-related damages to their vehicles.

American drivers paid an average of $300 each to repair pothole-related damages to their vehicles in 2017, AAA estimated.

The wear and tear on vehicles caused by potholes and road cracks will set-back the average American driver $599 annually in extra vehicle and road maintenance costs, according to research by TRIP.

“Flat tire calls account for a significant number of roadside assistance requests by AAA members,” said Arnette. “With many of these calls related to pothole damage, it is important for motorists to be proactive and have their vehicle inspected if they suspect vehicle damage.”

To aid motorists in protecting their vehicles from pothole damage, AAA recommends the following: