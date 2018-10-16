AAA: National gas price average declines after two weeks of increases

At $2.89, the national gas price average is two-cents cheaper than it was a week ago amid consumer gasoline demand declining for a third week. Today’s gas price average is four-cents more than a month ago and 42-cents more expensive than a year ago.

The majority of states have seen gas prices decrease on the week with the exception of a handful of states, some of which were impacted by fuel disruptions on the west coast and in the southeast.

“Motorists are paying less at the pump this week both nationally and in Virginia,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA. “The recent gas price declines are a welcomed change as drivers have been paying unseasonably higher gas prices as of late. Two events last week caused small spikes in retail prices, but those spikes are short-lived.”

On Wednesday, October 10, Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida and subsequently caused retail fuel shortages along its path in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Roadway clean-up efforts are underway and as power is restored, fuel deliveries will be a priority.

In addition, last week, a natural gas pipeline rupture in the Western Canadian province of British Columbia forced three Pacific Northwest (PNW) Puget Sound refineries to shut production units. Those refineries are beginning to resume normal operations, but states in the PNW saw spikes in gas prices that will likely last into the week.

