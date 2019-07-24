AAA Mid-Atlantic collects supplies to help local students

Published Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019, 7:06 pm

While no one is ready to think summer is over quite yet, the reality is that back-to-school time is coming soon. In an effort to help local schools, AAA Mid-Atlantic will collect school supplies through Aug. 4 at all AAA locations within the Richmond area, including its retail and car care centers.

The campaign encourages AAA associates, members and the general public to donate new, unused school supplies. The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates and after the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.

“AAA cares deeply about the communities in which we live and serve,” said Tammy Arnette, AAA Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “AAA aims to ensure that students have what they need when they get to school, which takes pressure off children and families and gets the school year started right.”

School supplies may be dropped off at any AAA location listed below:

AAA Colonial Heights
707 Southpark Blvd, Ste 7
Colonial Heights, VA 23834		AAA Swift Creek Car Care Insurance Travel Center
13732 Hull Street Rd
Midlothian, VA 23112		AAA Chesterfield Car Care Insurance Travel Center
11261 Mall Drive
Chesterfield, VA 23235		AAA Glenside Car Care Insurance Travel Center
7009 W. Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
AAA Scott’s Addition Car Care Insurance Travel Center
929 Myers Street
Richmond, VA 23230		AAA Fredericksburg Car Care Insurance Travel Center
2871 Plank Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22401		AAA Charlottesville
616 Albemarle Square Shopping Center
Charlottesville, VA 22901		AAA Lynchburg
717 Wards Ferry Road, Ste C
Lynchburg, Virginia 24502
AAA Roanoke
1376 Towne Square Blvd NW
Roanoke, VA 24012		AAA Bluefield
4003A College Avenue
Bluefield, VA 24605


