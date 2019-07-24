AAA Mid-Atlantic collects supplies to help local students
While no one is ready to think summer is over quite yet, the reality is that back-to-school time is coming soon. In an effort to help local schools, AAA Mid-Atlantic will collect school supplies through Aug. 4 at all AAA locations within the Richmond area, including its retail and car care centers.
The campaign encourages AAA associates, members and the general public to donate new, unused school supplies. The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates and after the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.
“AAA cares deeply about the communities in which we live and serve,” said Tammy Arnette, AAA Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “AAA aims to ensure that students have what they need when they get to school, which takes pressure off children and families and gets the school year started right.”
School supplies may be dropped off at any AAA location listed below:
|AAA Colonial Heights
707 Southpark Blvd, Ste 7
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
|AAA Swift Creek Car Care Insurance Travel Center
13732 Hull Street Rd
Midlothian, VA 23112
|AAA Chesterfield Car Care Insurance Travel Center
11261 Mall Drive
Chesterfield, VA 23235
|AAA Glenside Car Care Insurance Travel Center
7009 W. Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
|AAA Scott’s Addition Car Care Insurance Travel Center
929 Myers Street
Richmond, VA 23230
|AAA Fredericksburg Car Care Insurance Travel Center
2871 Plank Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
|AAA Charlottesville
616 Albemarle Square Shopping Center
Charlottesville, VA 22901
|AAA Lynchburg
717 Wards Ferry Road, Ste C
Lynchburg, Virginia 24502
|AAA Roanoke
1376 Towne Square Blvd NW
Roanoke, VA 24012
|AAA Bluefield
4003A College Avenue
Bluefield, VA 24605
