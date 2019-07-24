AAA Mid-Atlantic collects supplies to help local students

While no one is ready to think summer is over quite yet, the reality is that back-to-school time is coming soon. In an effort to help local schools, AAA Mid-Atlantic will collect school supplies through Aug. 4 at all AAA locations within the Richmond area, including its retail and car care centers.

The campaign encourages AAA associates, members and the general public to donate new, unused school supplies. The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates and after the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.

“AAA cares deeply about the communities in which we live and serve,” said Tammy Arnette, AAA Senior Public Affairs Specialist. “AAA aims to ensure that students have what they need when they get to school, which takes pressure off children and families and gets the school year started right.”

School supplies may be dropped off at any AAA location listed below:

AAA Colonial Heights

707 Southpark Blvd, Ste 7

Colonial Heights, VA 23834 AAA Swift Creek Car Care Insurance Travel Center

13732 Hull Street Rd

Midlothian, VA 23112 AAA Chesterfield Car Care Insurance Travel Center

11261 Mall Drive

Chesterfield, VA 23235 AAA Glenside Car Care Insurance Travel Center

7009 W. Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23294 AAA Scott’s Addition Car Care Insurance Travel Center

929 Myers Street

Richmond, VA 23230 AAA Fredericksburg Car Care Insurance Travel Center

2871 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22401 AAA Charlottesville

616 Albemarle Square Shopping Center

Charlottesville, VA 22901 AAA Lynchburg

717 Wards Ferry Road, Ste C

Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 AAA Roanoke

1376 Towne Square Blvd NW

Roanoke, VA 24012 AAA Bluefield

4003A College Avenue

Bluefield, VA 24605

