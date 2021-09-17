‘A Prairie Home Companion’ host Garrison Keillor returns to the Wayne Theatre

Published Friday, Sep. 17, 2021, 9:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Garrison Keillor and the Hopeful Gospel Quartet are scheduled to appear at the Wayne Theatre on Nov. 11 for an evening of poetry, gospel, sing-alongs and the news from Lake Wobegon.

Keillor last appeared at the Wayne Theatre in the fall of 2019. The radio legend did “A Prairie Home Companion” for 40 years, wrote fiction and comedy, and invented a town called Lake Wobegon where all the children are above average, even though he himself grew up evangelical in a small separatist flock where all the children expected the imminent end of the world.

Keillor has written a memoir, a book of limericks and is working on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay. He also continues to do “The Writers Almanac,” a reading of events and poetry, sent out daily to Internet subscribers.

He and his wife Jenny Lind Nilsson live in Minneapolis, not far from the YMCA where he was sent for swimming lessons at age 12. He skipped the lessons and went to the public library instead and to a radio studio to watch a noontime show with singers and a band. Thus, setting the stage for his course in life as a radio personality and author.

For his upcoming appearance at the Wayne Theatre, he will be joined by the Hopeful Gospel Quartet – comprised of the versatile and talented Robin & Linda Williams, Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard. Robin & Linda Williams have made it their mission to perform the music that they love, “a robust blend of bluegrass, folk, old-time and acoustic country,” for more than four decades now.

Johnson’s long and happy career as a singer, writer, and teacher has landed her on the musical theater stage, in two feature films (A River Runs Through It, A Prairie Home Companion), a national radio (several long stints on A Prairie Home Companion), and on concert stages across North America and occasionally Europe.

The fourth member of the quartet, Chouinard, is a St. Paul-based honky-tonk pianist, concert soloist and accompanist, street accordionist, sing-along enabler, Italian and French teacher, and bicycling vagabond.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $55. Tickets can be purchased online at waynetheatre.org.