A guide to organizing a great party with Premier Glow

1. The more specific, the better

The more specific you are when it comes to the party theme, the better you can plan the event. Simply telling your guests to dress up according to the theme isn’t enough. If it is too broad, it may dampen the fun of the event. More party hosts are narrowing down themes to enhance the fun of the event even with Halloween parties. For example, hosts are telling their guests to dress according to the theme (Superheroes & Villains or Angels & Demons) of the party instead of just saying “dress up for Halloween.” When you are choosing a theme for your party, you should be very cautious and re-think it. For example, if you plan to choose a theme like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” your guests can become confused about the theme. Will all the guests understand the theme and be on the same page? The same is through for some other themes like “Literature,” “Hollywood Nights,” or “Around The World.”

2. Not just for decor

When choosing a theme for your party, you should envision the decor as well as the costumes of the event. Make sure you choose something fun for both. Get amazing props and decor from Premier Glow. For example, you could plan a “Sparkle and Shine” party instead of simply choosing the theme “Silver” for a 25th wedding anniversary. That way, your guests have the chance of wearing something flashy instead of only silver. You can also decorate the event with tableware, spritz, and sparkly balloons. Make sure the costumes you request your guests to wear reflect the decor of the event.

3. Pick a theme that your guests will have fun with

The most important thing about choosing a party theme is the amount of fun your guests will have. Ask yourself if the theme sounds more fun than it actually would be. For example, a baseball theme may sound fun off the top of your head. But imagine if a roomful of guests with baseball uniforms really look great. That is why you need to pick the theme that your guests could have the most fun with. A theme like “Survivor” may sound fun, but what will the costumes really look like? Avoid any theme where the costumes might be hard on your guests or a theme that is too obscure. The idea of the theme should let the guests be creative and wear colorful, elaborate, and funny costumes.

4. Award prizes

Offer a good prize for the best costume to encourage your guests to be more creative in their endeavors. Award the first prize, runners-up, or make-up categories such as “Best Couple,” “Sexiest Couple,” or “Best Overall.” Your guests will take pride when their costume wins even though it is just a party. The prizes may include a professional massage, a restaurant gift card, or a voucher to see a free movie. You need to mention on the invitation card that there will be a costume contest so that your guests are prepared for the event.

Story by Peter Schmidt