A guide to developing a career in mental health

Published Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 8:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Mental illness does not discriminate. It is a reality that affects people of all ages and across all socio-economic groups. Mental health professionals work to support people living with mental illness as well as their families and careers. They help to promote recovery and prevent relapse.

The Certificate IV in Mental Health provides an introduction to the complex field of mental health rehabilitation and support for people affected by mental illness or psychiatric disability, including implementing community-based activities focusing on mental health promotion work, developing appropriate strategies for groups at risk of developing a psychiatric disability and understanding the social model approach to rehabilitation.

What is mental health?

Mental health covers various psychological and emotional conditions, including depression, anxiety disorders and schizophrenia.

Mental health care professionals?

Mental health care professionals are critical to providing support for those struggling with mental illness and psychiatric disability. In the Certificate IV in Mental Health, students learn about assessing a person’s level of vulnerability to suicide, working safely within community settings, and coordinating services between government agencies.

How to become a mental health professional

The first step is to complete the relevant certificate course in Mental Health. After this, professionals can seek employment with local government agencies or mental health services to gain paid work experience and a deeper understanding of the field.

What is the Certificate IV in Mental Health?

It is a qualification for people who want to work as mental health support workers. Individuals may choose to work as community educators dealing with issues such as suicide prevention and stigma reduction. The certificate focuses on rehabilitation and support for people affected by mental illness, implementing community-based solutions.

The benefits of becoming a mental health professional

Working in the mental health field is rewarding and exciting. Professional training and qualifications can help people gain rewarding and fulfilling careers that make a difference in the lives of others.

The Certificate IV in Mental Health is a crucial part of gaining work experience within mental health settings. But it does not guarantee employment opportunities or further career development. People should consider their level of passion for this type of work before enrolling in any professional course.

Tips on how to be successful as a mental health professional

Once working in the field, you will probably want to expand the knowledge gained on the Certificate IV in Mental Health course into a Diploma or Advanced Diploma.

Ongoing professional development is essential because mental health is constantly changing. Being able to adapt solutions to ever-changing mental health stressors will enhance your career and the lives of those you help.

Research is essential. You must learn about best-practice treatment methods and new research findings that can be used to inform mental health practice.

FAQs

Should you consider a career in mental health?

Consider a career in mental health if you:

Are passionate about mental health and the treatment of those who suffer from it

Want to help people through some of their most difficult times in life

Try different ways to see things and think outside the box

Steps to get into the field of mental health

As a first step to working in the mental health field, you might want to attend an introductory course at your local TAFE or another training provider.

Where can I learn more about mental health services in my community?

Talk to your local mental health organisation or facility.

Is working in mental health a satisfying career?

Yes. Working in mental health can be an extremely rewarding job, allowing you to help people suffering from many sorts of issues or problems.

What are Certificate IV in Mental Health courses?

The Certificate IV is a qualification for an individual completing vocational training. Completion typically needs 12 to 18 months of full-time study or 24 months of part-time study. The course covers how to develop community support programs and activities focusing on mental health.

Is the Certificate IV in Mental Health relevant for all types of work?

Certificate IV is suitable for many roles working with the community. These include not just mental health but also providing support for people with disabilities.

Related



