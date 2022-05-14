7 important features for a streaming app

Published Saturday, May. 14, 2022, 10:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Are you designing your own streaming app and not sure which features to include?

Scroll down to learn about the most critical features of a streaming app. This guide will inform you about must-have features, advanced, and out-of-the-box features for a streaming app.

1. Attractive UX/UI design

The internet is not short of streaming apps. Moreover, when you step into the streaming app industry, you have to realize that your competition is with the giants like YouTube and Twitch. And the only thing that can make a difference between you and other newbies is the design of your streaming app.

Attractive UX/UI design sounds simpler, but in reality, even the giants are from achieving perfection in terms of design and simplicity.

So, start by hiring design experts. Someone who can streamline the coolest look while keeping the platform simple.

Branding

What is the color and elements that represent your streaming app idea? Users choose alternatives for distinct features. Moreover, you cannot simply imitate YouTube and build a new app under a different name and think the app will gain user traction. You must think of something different that will be liked by the users and compel them to utilize your streaming app. You can think of new ideas like allowing users to control the app via their Firestick remote app and so on.

User-friendly

Statista reports that as much as 70% of users leave a website if they do not find it intuitive and friendly. Some 99% never use the site again, whereas 13% inform at least 15 people about their bad experiences. So, aim at the intuitiveness and make your streaming app that will impress the users.

2. Basic features of a streaming app

A few elements that you cannot ignore on a streaming app. You should definitely try to include them, unless the idea behind your streaming app is different.

Social sign up

Local sign-ups are just an annoyance in the age where one-click sign-ups have become a norm. So, incorporate the sign-ups via Facebook, Google, and Apple accounts. This will allow users to commit to the app easily and bring in an audience quickly. Additionally, you should also have options to allow users to view the content without a local sign-up. For instance, YouTube allows users to stream the video content without any sign-up commitment. And sign-ups are compulsory when you want to comment, like, or post your own content.

Option to broadcast

One of the most critical features is the live streaming option. Yes, live streaming has become the most significant trend of the 21st century. So, ensure to incorporate features that allow the users to host and broadcast in real-time. You can take the example of YouTube or Twitch. But again, understand that your streaming app should have personalized aspects — which will be the selling point of these features.

Notification and comments

Needless to say, notification is an assured way to inform users and remind them of the app. For instance, incorporate features that notify users whenever a new video is added to the app. Similarly, comments allow users to connect and build a community. So, the comment section is a must-have feature for allowing users to share their thoughts and discuss the subjects.

3. Original content

The big players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos have occupied the TV and movie industry. So, the only way to stand tight on the internet is by bringing original content that is compelling enough to bring the audience to your platform.

Administrative panel

Moreover, if you want to give the users the chance to add content like YouTube — incorporate a proper functioning recording studio that allows typical users to post professional-looking content. This panel should allow users to view analytics, i.e., how their video is performing, and more.

Search

A way users can find content easily on the platform.

Multi-language support

YouTube is available in more than 80 languages. The same is the case with Netflix, Facebook (Facebook Live), and other giants. Allowing users to access the content in their regional language will give them a personalized experience.

4. Advanced features of a streaming app

the advanced features are, more or less, compulsory features. However, the choice is left to the vendor whether they want to add these features or not:

Recommendation engine

Users spend 70% of their time on recommendation videos on streaming apps like YouTube. So, ensure to incorporate add recommendations that can effectively recommend users new videos based on their watch history and experience on the platform.

5. Payment options

Is it an ad-based platform or a subscription-based model? Depending on the type, ensure to add multiple payment options is it a subscription-based model. Moreover, allow the content creators to withdraw their earnings in payment methods of their choice like PayPal, Payoneer, Skrill, and so on.

6. User-profiles

Allow users to create their profiles, save their favorite content, as well as include in-app storage to allow users to download and store videos to binge-watch later. At the same time, if you want to create a social type of platform that lets users know about each other — for instance, a combination of YouTube and Facebook — ensure to design fields that allow users to add their interests. Plus, include options for the users to inform their friends on the platform about a video.

7. Private streaming

A private streaming environment that allows users to interact and stream privately to their friends, family, and acquaintances — either on or off the platform.

Conclusion

This article introduces you to the essential features of a streaming application. The rest of the features are up to you. And while these features make a streaming app, the unique features — the so-called out-of-the-box features makes a streaming app stand out from the rest.

So, aside from these, ensure to incorporate your ideas. Also, remember that a video streaming app does not become popular just because it looks good and has tons of features. It is the video content that will be the biggest selling point.

Story by Stacy Richards

Like this: Like Loading...