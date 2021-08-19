$600K awarded to non-profits offering legal aid, law-related education

The Virginia Law Foundation announces its 2021 grant recipients and awards nearly $600,000 to 24 organizations. Since 1984, the Foundation has distributed more than $27 million in annual grants to initiatives and nonprofits throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia advancing the Foundation’s three-pronged mission:

To improve access to legal assistance for the underserved and to support those offering competent, pro bono or affordable legal representation

To foster an appreciation and understanding of the Rule of Law in society as a foundation of peace, stability and prosperity

To educate the general population on the Rule of Law, regardless of age, economic status or cultural heritage, because informed citizens are responsible citizens.

The Virginia Law Foundation’s grants fund a variety of projects and organizations, including legal aid nonprofits, continuing legal education conferences, medical-legal partnerships, public service internships for law students and many other relevant and worthy causes. According to VLF Executive Director Ray White, this funding is especially crucial to this year’s grantees, as the ongoing pandemic directly affects their clientele as well as some donors’ ability to give.

“The only thing more gratifying than providing critical grant funding to some of Virginia’s most dedicated law-related charities is seeing how these recipients use the funds to help so many of our friends and neighbors in their darkest hours of need,” White shares, adding, “Extending these grants makes me proud both as a Virginia Law Foundation leader and as a donor.”

Two years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, a national survey conducted by the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) and the University of Chicago revealed two out of three low-income households face at least one legal challenge every year. In addition, only 14 percent of the legal issues facing low-income Americans received adequate legal attention, according to LSC’s Justice Gap Report.

Well documented both nationwide and in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the justice gap has clearly widened as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This continuing health and financial crisis increases the need for access to justice, especially for Virginians who have lost their jobs and now face potential evictions, foreclosures, and other legal crises.

According to Justice Jane Marum Roush, chair of the Foundation’s grants committee, the VLF’s grants program is an invaluable tool for combatting the justice gap and increasing knowledge of the Rule of Law among the general public. “As a statewide foundation, it is of great importance to us that we support communities throughout Virginia as well as its wonderfully diverse people,” Judge Roush emphasizes. “Our recipients share our commitment, and we are proud of their upcoming and ongoing projects that serve and support Virginians throughout the Commonwealth.”

2021 Virginia Law Foundation Grant Recipients

Appalachian School of Law — $15,000

Blue Ridge Legal Services — $25,000

CancerLINC — $12,000

Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition — $40,000

Center for Teaching the Rule of Law — $5,000

Charlottesville Albemarle Bar Association — $25,000

Fairfax Law Foundation — $25,000

George Mason Veterans Legal Clinic M-VETS — $20,000

Greater Richmond Bar Foundation — $35,000

Jazz for Justice — $7,000

John Marshall Foundation — $37,400

Just Neighbors — $25,000

Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley — $20,000

Library of Virginia — $50,000

Montpelier Foundation — $25,000

Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society — $10,000

Virginia Law Schools – Public Service Internships — $60,000

Virginia Beach Justice Initiative — $40,000

Virginia Legal Aid Society — $25,000

Virginia Poverty Law Center — $25,000

Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance — $15,000

Virginia State Bar – Senior Lawyers — $5,000

Virginia Victims Assistance Network — $12,500

William & Mary School of Law — $40,000

Detailed information about these grants is available on the Virginia Law Foundation website, as well as in this video.