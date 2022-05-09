6 top brain hacks to learn faster and remember more

If you’re struggling to learn new information or remember something you just read, chances are good that the problem isn’t with your brain at all it’s with how you’re approaching the task of learning. This piece will outline some of the top brain hacks used by memory champions to learn faster and remember more by one of the legit essay services, so you can boost your own brainpower as well.

1: Use mental spacing

In order to better memorize, try separating out all of your material into smaller sections. By doing so, you’ll be able to get a better grasp of what you’re trying to study. For example, if you are reviewing material for a test that is spread over 10 chapters, mentally split it up into smaller sections, This will make it easier for you to recall when it comes time for review. Alternatively, if there is one particular concept or idea that you struggle with without everything in your review materials, focus on just that one thing until you have a firm grasp on it before moving on to something else.

2: Visualize success

If you see yourself succeeding at something, research shows that you’re much more likely to succeed. Before an exam, don’t just study hard, picture yourself answering all of your questions correctly and then write about it. Think about how good it will feel when you ace your test. Research has even shown that students who practice visualization before an exam outperform those who don’t. Athletes do it all the time by picturing their own winning plays. Similarly, when writing a CV or cover letter visualize yourself landing interviews and getting job offers. The key is putting words on paper so they become concrete in your mind.

3: Practice more, longer, more often

If you think you’re not good at something, take a look at why you think that. Chances are, that’s what you do a lot of when you practice. Practice more of doing whatever it is that makes it feel awkward or difficult in order to make it natural instead. You don’t become an expert on any topic by reading or watching videos, you become an expert by practicing. So practice, and then get back to practicing some more. Make note of every time you have trouble learning something new, then commit to making those hard things easy for yourself so they no longer interfere with your progress toward your goals.

4: Exercise your memory muscles

When we think of improving our memory, most people only think about learning more facts or practicing recalling what they already know. But there’s another big piece to exercising your memory: keeping your brain fit by preventing damage from free radicals. Exercise in general helps create new neurons, but going for a run outside gets your blood pumping, bringing more oxygen to your brain. And when you’re working hard enough that you break a sweat, it can increase levels of an enzyme called nNOS (also known as NOS-3) that increases plasticity in your hippocampus. the part of your brain responsible for encoding long-term memories.

5: Take a study nap

As strange as it sounds, taking a nap during your studies can help you retain more information. When we sleep, our brains go through a process called consolidation in which memories are moved from short-term memory into long-term memory. The theory is that if you take a short nap during your study session, you’ll wake up just before your brain begins consolidating and you’ll be able to transfer more information into long-term memory than if you didn’t take a nap at all. While naps may help you remember more of what you studied, don’t forget that getting enough sleep every night is also important for retaining new information. Sleep helps clear out toxins from your body and replenishes neurotransmitters. the chemicals in your brain responsible for transmitting signals between neurons that become depleted when you’re awake.

6: Read something new every day

Challenging your mind can be as simple as reading a new book, listening to a podcast, or watching something educational. The Internet is loaded with free resources that can help you gain insight into nearly any subject. Plus, broadening your horizons forces you to think outside of your comfort zone and keep your brain active. If you’re interested in further improving your knowledge on specific topics, try taking online courses offered by traditional colleges or universities.

Conclusion

You can apply these techniques today to kickstart your memory, whether for exams or just for everyday life. What’s key is using them regularly, don’t just apply one hack once and forget about it. implement one new technique per week in your everyday routine, and you will see a massive improvement in both how quickly you can recall information, but also in how well you remember it. Happy learning.

Story by Melanie Wilmot

