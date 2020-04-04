6 best, yet affordable, phone services 2020

Business phone software is no longer limited to serve as a tool for incoming and outgoing calls. This is a modern era where integrated communication systems allow the employees, employers and remote workers to connect by text, video or call.

The phone service market has shown incredible progress in the last few years. Investing in an efficient phone service could help you communicate and manage calls and video calls with your customers.

We have researched more than 75 phone service providers and hand-picked the following best phone services. Keep moving forward to learn more about them.

Best Business Phone Service 2020

VoIP phone services are not only popular but better and effective than traditional phone line systems. They are cheaper to set up and easier to manage in comparison.

Not every phone service provider is the same. Each comes with different packages, services, features, and specifications. You have to dig deep into the specifications to find the best one for your business.

Here are some options if you are finding the best yet affordable phone service provider for your small business:

Nextiva

Nextiva is responsible for making 1 billion calls in the year 2018. That is why it is considered as one of the best phone services in the world. It is a large phone service provider network with almost 1000 employees and staff members. Moreover, they have an overall 94% customer satisfaction rating.

Their basic plan starts at USD 20 per month while their enterprise plan starts at USD 30 per month. Some highlights of Nextiva include a toll-free number, free local number, hold music, automatic call forwarding, unlimited calls, call queuing and free virtual fax.

Ooma

Ooma has VoIP business phone plans specifically made for start-ups. It is good to consider this provider if you have a small office that needs a phone on every working station/desk. Moreover, they offer a quite affordable package. You just have to pay USD 19.95 per month.

The advantage you will have by choosing it is that you can cancel the contract at any time. There are no hidden policies. The greatest set back is that the monthly fee does not include hardware and maintenance costs.

It is very easy to add devices and users on Ooma all by yourself. It also has a user-friendly mobile app. This feature cuts out the hardware costs altogether.

It has exceptional customer support and the package comes along with a virtual receptionist, low international call rates, a toll-free number, and unlimited calling.

RingCentral

Almost 350,000 small businesses are using RingCentral for their excellent VoIP phone services. This makes it one of the best phone services in the world. It is easy to manage, reliable, affordable and delivers high voice quality. It offers an ideal set-up for small businesses.

Its monthly package starts at USD 19.99. Some essentials included in the package are on-demand call recording, up to 20 users, unlimited calling in Canada and US and 100 toll-free minutes every month.

Phone.com

It offers the most straight-forward phone service package. You can sign up, set up and begin within minutes. You can manage the whole phone service with an intuitive dashboard despite having zero technical skills.

It has more than 50 features such as SMS messaging, call queuing, call recording, international calling, etc.

Their standard calling plan with unlimited calls starts from USD 24.99.

Grasshopper

There are more than 135,000 users of Grasshopper. More than 140 million calls are made annually through this provider. The specialty of this provider is that it makes it very easy for you to find local numbers, vanity numbers, toll-free numbers, and 800 numbers.

Their solo plan starts at USD 26 per month with one number while their business package starts at USD 80 per month with 5 numbers.

Some basic features of Grasshopper include call reporting, call recording, virtual fax, call transfer, business texting, extensions, etc.

Vonage

Vonage has been in this industry for 20 years. They offer different phone service plans for small businesses. Their mobile plan enables you to receive calls from your computer and mobile phone. Their premium package is only for traditional offices.

Overall Thoughts

Business phone services are a great option for small organizations who strive to add professionalism to their companies. Apart from that, they are affordable and easy to manage. They have the potential to leave behind traditional phone systems.

