6 best fruits to help you lose weight

It is no secret that fruits play a vital role in keeping you healthy and fit. Almost every fruit is laden with fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients and generally low in calories. Clearly, there are numerous fruits that help people not only in weight loss, but also boosts the immune system, lowers the risk of diabetes, heart diseases, and even cancer.

According to the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, fruits indeed form a part of a well-balanced diet, which affects your body weight as well.

Now that you know that fruits are an integral part of weight loss, you must be intrigued to know which fruits will help you lose weight the quickest?

Well, if you want to know that keep reading because this article is all about the 6 best fruits to help you lose weight. Read on!

1. Avocado

Avocado, hands down, tops the list of fruits that contribute to weight loss. The fruit has a high amount of omega 9 fatty acids, which helps in burning unwanted fats from the body. Even though avocados are high in fatty content yet the research shows that this fruit promotes massive weight loss.

Studies have also shown that eating avocados from time-to-time can also increase fullness in the stomach and also decrease appetite, and thus, help in weight loss. It was also revealed in this study that Americans who eat avocados were noticed to have healthier diets and showed lower body weights. Thus, it can be said that avocado plays a great role in losing weight.

2. Blueberries

One cup of blueberries contains 83% calories and boasts of a lot of minerals and nutrients. These nutrients help in regulating the metabolism rate of the body and burn fat. Also, Blueberries are quite rich in fiber and we all know how efficiently fiber helps in eliminating extra fat from the body. Rich in antioxidants and low in glycaemic index (release of sugar slowly than regularly into the bloodstream) and this clearly directs that one can consume these magical berries and expect nothing but weight loss and a healthy body. You can eat them directly, or can blend it into a smoothie or sauce as well.

3. Grapefruit

There are so many reasons why having grapefruit regularly can bring down your weight in no time. To begin with, grapefruit has a low glycaemic index, which leads to maintenance of weight and reduction of the same wherever needed, as per this study.

Grapefruit also contains a very low volume of calories. In fact, having half a grapefruit before having food leads to lower levels of insulin, which stores fat, and this leads to maintenance, adjustment, and reduction of weight, as and when necessary. It also contains fat-burning enzymes and burns calories as well. Also, it keeps the body dehydrated, which generates low food cravings. Also, it is a rich source of protein, Vitamin C, folic acid and potassium.

In a recent study, it was also concluded that consumption of grapefruit leads to reduced body weight, waist circumference and blood pressure as compared to the other group without its consumption.

4. Bananas

There is some debate about bananas being high in calories and sugar and their nutritious quantity. The debate still remains but there is no doubt that this fruit is quite rich in potassium, magnesium, manganese, fiber, vitamins A, B6, and C and antioxidants. With so many fat-burning nutrients present in a single fruit, no wonder that you will eliminate unwanted weight quickly.

Under this study, it was observed that since Bananas have low glycaemic index, it can regulate cortisol and manage weight of the body. It keeps the weight balance and maintains the same as well. In a similar study, it was concluded that bananas have the ability to reduce blood sugar level as well as cholesterol in people and thus, contributes in controlling weight of the body. You won’t even have to go through the trouble of cutting it since it is so easy to peel it off and eat it.

5. Melons

With high water content, melons always keep your body hydrated and thus, full, which means your stomach wouldn’t rumble for food every next hour. Also, melons are quite low on calories and thus, great contributors in weight loss practice.

Also, melons are rich in nutrients such as fiber, potassium, Vitamin C, beta-carotene, lycopene and antioxidants. What else do you need? It is also very delicious in taste and so, it shouldn’t be a problem to eat. You can have it as a smoothie or in salad as well. However, to get the fiber directly, it is recommended to eat it directly.

6. Apples

Apple is quite a low-calorie food. It only contains about 116 calories and this means that apples can assist in maintaining weight. This delicious fruit also has high fiber content, that is, 5 grams of fiber per fruit. This directs that apples help in reducing weight from the body.

In this study, women were given three different fruits to eat for 10 weeks, one of the fruits was apple. After the given time, it was observed that the group which ate apples lost 2 pounds as compared to other groups. It was also revealed in a research that apples should be eaten directly and whole rather than beaten into a juice to keep the nutrients alive, and we seem to agree! Apples also contain pectin which stops the body cells from absorbing fats, which, in turn, helps in weight loss.

Conclusion

We know that losing weight is quite difficult for many of us. But there are a number of options like appetite suppressants available in the market, which are by all means viable options. However, we would recommend you to be aware of your body, exercise and eat a balanced-diet to not allow that extra weight to stick to your body! As soon as you notice weight gain, start exercising and eating fruits and vegetables. You must know that obesity can lead to a lot of unwanted diseases and health conditions, so it is for the best to keep your body in check and love it beyond reason. And consuming fruits is quite an important part of keeping your body healthy, fit and happy.

Story by Kate Majurik

