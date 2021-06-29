5 tips to clean up a flooded basement

After a severe storm or some other natural calamity, the flooded basement of many homes could become too dangerous to even enter the structure without proper protection. This would require a clean-up of the flooded basement in Chicago to prevent further damage to personal property and health hazards. A cleanout of mold and flooded basement rooms should be taken as soon as possible, according to Chicago water damage specialists.

If you live in the Chicago area and have had a flood or two in the past, then it is quite likely that your basement may also need to be cleaned out to make sure it does not pose any threat of flooding again.

1. Items are safe and secure

One of the first things that you will need to do after a flood is to make sure that all items are safe and secure in the basement. Some basement water damage problems can be resolved quickly. But some could take a little more work. Such as the kind that results from a leaking ceiling pipe or floor drain.

If your home has this kind of problem, then it is quite likely that you will also need to clean up the flooded basement Chicago. A visit to the basement contractor’s office should help you with the clean-up and make it easier for you to move back into your home.

2. Eliminate any danger sources of moisture

After the clean-up of the flooded basement has been done, you will find that the next step is to eliminate any dangerous sources of moisture from the home. For example, if you have a plumbing leak, you might want to look at having the entire basement replaced so that no more water comes through.

Another common water entry is through the doors and windows on the upper floors of the home, which often become a perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew if they are not properly sealed. Having them replaced will make the basement more liveable, in addition to protecting it from future water leaks.

3. Basement maintenance

Even with the clean-up and disinfecting of the flooded basement in Chicago, there will still be mold spores present after the clean-up has been completed. These can pose health hazards to anyone that comes into contact with them, especially children and pets. One way to help deal with this issue is through basement maintenance.

By sealing off the basement using plastic sheeting, you will prevent the mold spores from spreading. You can also place an exhaust fan over the area to dry it out completely. Having a ventilation system installed will allow fresh air to enter the basement, making it safer for anyone to come into contact with the damp space.

4. Consult a specialist

Before you make any decisions regarding the clean-up of a flooded basement in Chicago, it is a good idea to consult a specialist in the field. A basement waterproofing professional will be able to give you a more detailed estimate of what it will cost to fix your basement.

You should also make sure that the job is done right the first time and that you will not have to deal with unnecessary renovations down the road. After obtaining an estimate, you should take it to a local contractor to tour the basement. By getting an estimate from a contractor, you will be able to tell if the job is doable or if you will need to hire a second set of hands to perform additional steps.

5. Make basement waterproof

You need to make sure that you focus on making your basement waterproof once the moisture has been removed from the space. Many times, basement waterproofing is recommended after a flood has happened because it helps to eliminate the potential for mold to form. In addition to waterproofing your basement, you will want to address other problems that could be contributing to the flooding. By doing this, you can ensure that your basement will remain dry and safe for years to come.