5 reasons why snowbirds love Las Vegas

With a chill in the air and winter fast approaching, it’s time for snowbirds to start their migration south for warmer weather. There are many options across the country for places to go, from the sunny beaches of Florida to the dry deserts of Arizona. But recently, there’s been a growing trend among snowbirds to spend their time in Las Vegas, Nevada. Once notoriously known as Sin City, today there’s far more going on in Las Vegas than what you might imagine. It’s now a multi-dimensional place that offers something for every retiree. Read on to learn the five reasons why snowbirds love Las Vegas.

1. Sunny weather

If you’re like most snowbirds, one of the main reasons you move south in the winter is to leave behind the cold and snowy weather. Las Vegas gets nearly 300 days of sunshine per year and has outstanding weather in the fall and springtime, with temperatures consistently in the 70s and 80s.

It does get a bit colder during the winter months with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. However, there’s very little rain or clouds. While it’s true that summer months in Las Vegas can get extremely hot – above 100F – that shouldn’t be a big issue for you as a snowbird, since you’ll be back home for summer. Take advantage of the sunny weather and nice climate by spending your cold months in Vegas.

2. Great retirement communities

Dream of spending your winters poolside, on the golf course or at the Pickleball courts, surrounded by similarly aged and like-minded people? Then you might consider buying or renting in resort-style retirement community. These are age-restricted communities typically designed for ages 55 and over that have single-story housing options and their very own amenities.

There are a number of outstanding 55+ communities in Las Vegas boasting resort-style amenities at a variety of price points. Two of the most popular in the Las Vegas area are Sun City Summerlin and Sun City Anthem. These communities offer swimming pools, sports courts, golf courses, clubhouses and social clubs, so there’s always something fun going on.

3. 24/7 entertainment

One of the main reasons why snowbirds love Las Vegas is the entertainment. After all, Las Vegas is known as the Entertainment Capital of the World! Seemingly every night there are shows featuring world-class performers. From the hottest bands and music artists to the funniest comedians and theatrical performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Of course, you can’t talk about Vegas without mentioning the casino and hospitality industries. Beside the massive casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, there are smaller places where the locals play. And we can’t forget to mention all the restaurants and dining options you get to enjoy. When you live in Las Vegas, you have best-in-class gaming, spas and restaurants at your fingertips.

4. Outdoor recreation

Las Vegas isn’t just shows and casinos. There are tons of activities that get you outside in nature and enjoying the gorgeous weather. The city has hundreds of parks and thousands of miles of trails. From hiking and biking to off-roading and even skiing, there are so many outdoor activities and adventures.

For example, just outside of Las Vegas’ Summerlin community on the west side of town is Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which features striking red rock peaks and miles of hiking trails. For those who can’t handle the terrain, there’s a beautiful 13-mile Scenic Drive.

5. No state income tax

For snowbirds who love Las Vegas so much they decide to become a resident, one of the major benefits is there’s no state income tax in Nevada. Money you earn or receive through your retirement accounts or pension is not subject to a state income tax when you’re a resident of Nevada, which means more money in your pocket.

Conclusion

There are many reasons to consider heading south to Las Vegas this winter instead of going to the other usual snowbird destinations. While it’s not for everyone, you may be pleasantly surprised when you discover just how much the city has to offer snowbirds. If you’re interested in finding a place to live, visit RetireBetterNow.com to browse Las Vegas real estate and 55+ communities.

No matter where you end up, you can be thankful that you’ve earned the right to call yourself a snowbird. Not everyone gets to escape the cold, snowy winters. So, get ready to soak up the sun and enjoy your time in the warmth.

Story by Matiah Fischer

