5 heart monitors every person over 50 should consider buying

It is a known fact that heart health is important at every age, whether you are young or old. However, as people age, it is important to take extra cautionary steps to make sure the heart is as healthy as possible. Individuals over 50 especially need to take care of their heart in order to prevent heart disease.

The number of cause of death among both men and women is heart disease and the more individuals know about their heart health, the more power they have to keep it healthy. Among diseases such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure, it can damage the blood vessels and the heart leading to a risk for heart disease and other problems, such as obesity.

What to Look For When Buying Heart Monitors

In order to be the best version of yourself, it is important to keep an eye on your heart health, especially for individuals who are over 50 years old and want to stay fit and healthy. There are many things to look out for when buying heart monitors to ensure that no matter which type of fitness activity you take part in is yielding safe, efficient, and beneficial results.

There are many types of heart monitoring models that track various different things. Some models have GPS receiver capabilities that track speed and distance and some have elevation and navigation functionality. Here are some things individuals who are over 50 should look out for when buying heart monitors:

Heart rate zone alarm: being able the set the zone and have it alert when you are high or low from the range

Timers: including countdown timers, a stopwatch, clock, and alarm

Calories burned: for individuals who stay active and are trying to reach their fitness goals

Computer/app link: having the option to link data with other devices

Display and ease of use: being able to read the numbers easily, including in low light

Battery replacement: to help simplify maintenance

Comfort: being able to adjust the straps around the chest without it being too tight or too loose

With all these features in mind, it is important for individuals to buy heart monitors that fit with their lifestyle and provide them with the features for everyday use.

5 Best Heart Monitors to Consider Buying

Below are 5 of the best heart monitors that people over 50 should consider buying to keep their heart health in the highest optimal level.

1. Omron’s HeartGuide smartwatch

Omron’s HeartGuide smartwatch is the first wearable blood pressure monitor that allows you to take your blood pressure anywhere and at anytime. This wearable blood pressure monitor is engineering to keep your informed about your blood pressure and helps you track your heart health in the most effective way possible.

Omron’s HeartGuide smartwatch is one of the first kind in the tech world and was revealed at CES 2018. This device is engineering to inflate and deflate easily allowing it to fit comfortably and quickly take blood pressure readings. This HeartGuide is able to quickly and accurately deliver readings, similar to common sphygmomanometers. It is also designed to monitor blood pressure throughout the night to provide accurate insights on an individual’s heart health.

This smartwatch has any useful features such as some of the following: a sleep quality tracker, fitness tracker, a step counter, and a heart rate monitor. Overall, the HeartGuide makes it easy to gather and analyze heart data to better patient care that is extremely important for individuals over the age of 50.

Price: $499.00

Visit Omron Healthcare for more information.

2. Garmin HRM-Run

The Garmin HRM-Run is a unique piece of technology perfect for anyone over the age of 50. This tracker comes with a built-in accelerometer and a compatible fitness tracker that includes the following advanced metrics: oscillation, ground contact balance, stride length, ground contact balance, and vertical ratio.

The Garmin HRM-Run has one of the most high-quality chest straps that is soft and flexible.

Price: $76.95

For more information, visit Garmin.

3. Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor

Polar has set high bars when it comes to heart rate monitors. The latest chest strap, the H10 Heart Rate Sensor is reinventing the industry with its technology. It has accurate readings, is very comfortable to wear, has good battery life, and is waterproof. This heart rate sensor is perfect for anyone looking for a versatile and comfortable heart rate monitor. One of the biggest updates in the H10 is its built-in memory that allows it to store training sessions before syncing.

Whether you are taking on a high intensity training session, or looking for something to monitor your heart while resting, this heart rate sensor is designed to help you accomplish exactly that. The HRM-Run also works with the Garmin fitness tracker that gives you high advanced stats so that you can track your heart health in the most effective way possible.

Price: $119.99

Visit Polar for more information on this heart rate sensor.

4. Scosche Rhythm+

The Scosche Rhythm+ heart rate monitor is a revolunatty exercise and fitness tool that accurately measures heart rate allowing individuals to maximize their workouts.

The Scosche Rhythm+ HRM is made up of two parts: the heart rate monitor itself and a soft piece of hook-and-latch fabric strap. This heart rate monitor is designed to be worn high on the forearm and links with any smartphone app. The Scosche Rhythm+ is perfect if you are looking for a product that will accurately measure your heart rate.

Price: $79.95

The product is available to buy through Amazon.

5. Wahoo TICKR Fit

The Wahoo Tickr X doubles as a run tracker as well a heart rate monitor. It’s classic strap connects with the ANT+ and Bluetooth to accurately track your heart rate during workouts or during rest. It also has internal sensors that count reps during strength training.

The Tickr X has a standard chest strap design with thin heart rate sensors along the inside front. You are also able to customize the Tickr X (such as starting or pausing a run or skipping a song while listening to music) by double tapping it.

Price: $79.99

Visit Wahoo Fitness for more information.

