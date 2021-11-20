5 facts about operational analytics

Published Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, 3:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The simple definition for operational analytics is that it is a term commonly used in business analytics about the measurement of how a business or organization is operating in real-time.

Operational analytics makes use of tools that were designed for data aggregation and data mining for businesses with a good collection of data to make use of it to influence their decision-making.

The transparency that operational analytics provides makes it possible for a company’s data to be made accessible across many groups within an organization by shifting the data into the native tools that staff members are already accustomed to working with and setting up a particular location for this information to exist across the organization.

Implementing operational analytics allows employees not to have to be stuck with dated details and stay abreast of the most current versions of data so they can remain in sync with co-workers and contribute to the combined effort of the company.

Operational analytics is a central component of ERP, which stands for Enterprise, Resource, Planning.

This helps offer a real sense of power that comes from having access to actionable analytics and real-time reporting to give you clear insight into your company’s processes and your customer’s behavior to adapt in marketing, sales, employee engagement, and production.

Learn how these five facts about operational analytics will help you understand why having the most up-to-date data will put your organization in a better position to control its future.

1. Profit increase

Companies are in business to make money, not just spend money to be able to keep going. Part of an organization’s way of increasing its profits is by lowering its cost of doing business. This is an area where operational analytics comes in handy.

Operational analytics helps you identify areas that can be streamlined more efficiently and free up more company spending so that it can be reinvested in scaling your business.

2. Satisfied customers

Operational analytics can improve customer satisfaction when a problem arises because you can quickly identify a performance issue and make adjustments accordingly.

Why should you delay problem resolutions by having to take weeks just to figure out where it stems from? When your competition is already using data to speed up the delivery of services, you are only giving your clients more reasons to switch providers when you refuse to adapt.

3. Improved employee engagement

Gaining insights from data gives employees the encouragement they need to get more involved in their work. To be more engaged.

Having the tools to promote a collaborative environment puts a premium on teamwork and helping each other be their best on behalf of the entire organization instead of everyone caring about their efforts.

The benefits of operational analytics in the business world include overcoming problems that arise from siloed data sets, trouble accessing third-party data, and a disconnect with what is being required by the organization’s leadership.

4. Make better decisions

Pricy consultancy firms don’t have to become the only way to make financially sound decisions when weighing the pros and cons of important decisions at an organization.

Make your choices based on accurate data instead of guesses and estimates. Even when you have a consult outsourced, operational analytics allows you to ask them more informed questions. In addition, they can give you more customized answers that are more directly connected to your situation.

Not only can you make wiser decisions, but you can approach trouble-shooting much faster when you can see where the deficiencies exist.

5. Competitive edge

Cognitive computing functions in a manner that makes it possible for organizations to clearly understand the data they have at their disposal and how to use it as fuel for efficiency.

Now, instead of hoping that their competitors make accidental mistakes to stay ahead in the marketplace, companies can focus on making their impact to maintain a healthy advantage.

Analyzing customer data and operational data saves not just time but money in the long run.

Using operational analytics gives business organizations the ability to make thoughtful decisions with the customer in mind instead of taking risky gambles with everything they have worked hard to build at stake. By prioritizing the customer experience and using factual data, exponential growth can be a foreseeable reality instead of a random occurrence.

Related



