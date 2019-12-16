#3 Georgetown defeats #1 UVA in PKs, wins national title

Two of the nation’s best defensive teams played the highest-scoring national-title game since 1980, and then it ended in a shootout.

#3 Georgetown won it there in dramatic fashion, with a Tomas Romero save in sudden-victory lifting the Hoyas to a 4-3 win over #1 seed Virginia on Sunday.

Both teams had scored on their first six shots in penalty kicks. Aidan Rocha scored on Georgetown’s seventh kick to give the Hoyas (20-1-4) the edge, leaving Virginia’s Axel Gunnarsson to try to even things out.

Gunnarson tried to go high and left, but Romero guessed with him and knocked the ball away, giving the Georgetown program its first national title.

The match went to the extra session tied at 3-3. Georgetown led 2-1 at the half, but Virginia (21-2-2) evened the score in the 58th minute on a goal by Daniel Steedman, assisted by Irakoze Donasiyano.

It would stay there until the 81st minute, when Georgetown went up 3-2 on a goal by Derek Dodson, assisted by Ifunanyachi Achara.

The Cavaliers got another equalizer in the 86th minute, on a goal by Daryl Dike on a rebound, after a Dike miss on a header in front of the net.

