3 benefits of a client portal for efficient communication and sharing

An effective means of communication between a customer and a customer service representative at a business needs to be fast, easy to access, secure, and beneficial to both the customer and the business. Let’s see one of the best methods to boost your communication efficiency and why every business needs this foolproof method.

3 benefits of a client portal for efficient communication

There are numerous benefits to using a client portal for efficient business and consumer communication! A client portal lets you easily improve customer collaboration, save time, save money, connect other devices, present customized content, and increase accessibility across the globe.

Real-time communication

The first benefit of using a client portal for efficient communication is the real-time ability! You can speak to an agent in just minutes if you use a client portal. Instead of waiting and sitting by the phone to receive a call back for waiting on hold for an hour, you can simply type in your information in a live chat box and wait for the customer service representative to answer. Luckily for you, this waiting only takes 5 minutes or less in most cases.

Efficiency

Have you ever called the customer service line only to be redirected 10 times and then have to sit and wait for over 30 minutes to speak to a real-life person? If this is the case, you know how important and imperative it is to provide near-immediate consumer help and customer service – especially for those who are using your products.

Make it easy for your customers to speak to someone who works for your business by adding a client portal. Along with providing help within minutes, a client portal can help clients speak to employees in no time at all. Instead of waiting to speak to a machine or leave a message, you can provide real-time help with a customer service agent that quickly solves a customer problem. If you go for hours without solving the issue, like over a phone, the client may decide to give up and try another business instead of yours.

Secure interaction

Forget having to worry about your private messages with others being read and hacked – instead, use a client portal to ensure every conversation you have is protected and safeguarded against intrusion. Everyone wants to feel like they are safe – and that is especially true for dedicated customers who are using your services.

If they find out that a security breach or hack happened during their personal conversation with a customer representative while using your client portal, they might feel less likely to come back to your business in the future. A lack of security is one way that clients may feel like they want to try another company and use another business’s services.

Conclusion

Using an easy-to-use and accessible communication method to speak to customers and allow them to ask for help boosts your business reputation and trustworthiness. By providing a secure platform to help you answer their private questions in a timely manner, you can improve business communication efficiency and increase customer retention.