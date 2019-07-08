3 Barrels 3 Cities sub-trail added to Toast the Coast: Beer, Wine, & Shine Trail

A new sub-trail has been added to the Toast the Coast pocket guide, a traveler’s guide listing the most popular beer, wine & shine establishments in Coastal Virginia.

Called 3 Barrels 3 Cities, the sub-trail invites you to sample spirits from three distilleries in three different cities: Newport News, Hampton, and Smithfield. After getting your pocket guide stamped at each of the three participating distilleries, trade it in for a Toast the Coast tasting glass at one of the three cities’ visitor centers!

The Toast the Coast pocket guide is a convenient fold-out map that contains categorized listings of breweries, wineries, and distilleries that stretch from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to New Kent County. It also includes instructions on how to participate in the 4 Taps 4 Cities sub-trail, where travelers can collect stamps from breweries in different cities to earn a Toast the Coast koozie and/or T-shirt.

Newport News Tourism developed Toast the Coast to serve as a convenient resource for both locals and visitors traveling to the region. Since introducing Toast the Coast in October 2016, many establishments have been added to the trail. As more independent crafters continue to open in the region, we expect Toast the Coast to grow.

The pocket guide is available for download, by request, or it can be picked up at one of the three distilleries or 14 breweries participating in 3 Barrels 3 Cities and 4 Taps 4 Cities. The guides are also available at the Newport News Visitor Center, 13560 Jefferson Ave.; at the Newport News Tourism Office, 702 Town Center Drive; at the Hampton Visitor Center, 120 Old Hampton Lane; and at the Smithfield & Isle of Wight Visitor Center, 319 Main St.

To help spread the word, participants are being encouraged to share their photographs on social media by hash-tagging their posts with #ToasttheCoastVA. To learn more about Toast the Coast, watch our 2-minute video or visit www.ToasttheCoastVA.com. Finally, please remember to drink responsibly.

