24th annual Eagle Festival to be held at Mason Neck State Park

Published Monday, Apr. 25, 2022, 6:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The 24th annual Eagle Festival at Mason Neck State Park in Lorton returns on May 7.

This family friendly event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and includes a full day of live animal shows, hands-on educational opportunities and outdoor recreation clinics that all aim to highlight the rich natural history of Northern Virginia and foster stewardship of our environment.

The event provides the opportunity to see live reptiles, hawks and owls up close as well as learn about the park’s resident bald eagles and see them fly overhead.

“Visitors really enjoy the unique experience of seeing the eagles soar in the sky and learning about their behaviors,” Mason Neck State Park Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience Ericka Goines said. “We focus on educating the public about these precious beings as well as explain what other birds, reptiles and animals can be seen in the park and its surrounding area.”

There will be live music, food, pony and wagon rides as well as exhibits from conservation partners.

Register for the 8 a.m. Bird Walk or the 9 a.m. Bird Walk that both take place on the Bay View Trail.

For more event details visit www.virginiastateparks.gov/eaglefestival.

Virginia State Parks would like to thank the Friends of Mason Neck State Park for their continued support of the park and this event, and thanks to all of the Peninsula partners and sponsors that make this event possible.

Visit www.virginiastateparks.gov for more information about upcoming events at any of Virginia’s 41 state parks.

Like this: Like Loading...