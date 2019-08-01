2019 Wyndham Championship features 23 ACC golfers
The 2019 Wyndham Championship, which begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, includes 23 participants with ties to the ACC.
Georgia Tech leads all ACC schools with six former student-athletes competing in the Greensboro stop of the PGA TOUR. Clemson has five golfers in the field, followed by Duke with four, Florida State with three and Wake Forest with two. Louisville, Virginia and Virginia Tech each have one participant.
Wake Forest’s Webb Simpson earned his first career PGA TOUR victory in Greensboro in 2011 and enters this year’s tournament 13th in the FedExCup standings. A five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, Simpson is 17th in the Official World Golf Rankings and is coming off a second-place finish last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Georgia Tech’s contingent includes Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley, Seth Reeves and Richy Werenski. Cink won the 2009 Open Championship and is one of seven major winners in the field.
Clemson’s Lucas Glover finished in the top 10 of both the PGA Championship and Open Championship this season and currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings. He leads a group of Tigers that also includes Jonathan Byrd, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders and Kyle Stanley.
Duke’s quartet of players is led by rookie Adam Long, who won the Desert Classic earlier this year, edging Louisville’s Adam Hadwin by one shot at the Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. Blue Devil Kevin Streelman has two career PGA TOUR wins and 40 top 10 finishes.
ACC Players in the 2019 Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
- Jonathan Byrd, Clemson
- Lucas Glover, Clemson
- Doc Redman, Clemson
- Sam Saunders, Clemson
- Kyle Stanley, Clemson
- Ryan Blaum, Duke
- Adam Long, Duke
- Wes Roach, Duke
- Kevin Streelman, Duke
- Daniel Berger, Florida State
- Jonas Blixt, Florida State
- Hank Lebioda, Florida State
- Adam Hadwin, Louisville
- Anders Albertson, Georgia Tech
- Roberto Castro, Georgia Tech
- Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech
- Chesson Hadley, Georgia Tech
- Seth Reeves, Georgia Tech
- Richy Werenski, Georgia Tech
- Denny McCarthy, Virginia
- Johnson Wagner, Virginia Tech
- Bill Haas, Wake Forest
- Webb Simpson, Wake Forest
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.