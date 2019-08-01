2019 Wyndham Championship features 23 ACC golfers

The 2019 Wyndham Championship, which begins Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, includes 23 participants with ties to the ACC.

Georgia Tech leads all ACC schools with six former student-athletes competing in the Greensboro stop of the PGA TOUR. Clemson has five golfers in the field, followed by Duke with four, Florida State with three and Wake Forest with two. Louisville, Virginia and Virginia Tech each have one participant.

Wake Forest’s Webb Simpson earned his first career PGA TOUR victory in Greensboro in 2011 and enters this year’s tournament 13th in the FedExCup standings. A five-time winner on the PGA TOUR, Simpson is 17th in the Official World Golf Rankings and is coming off a second-place finish last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Georgia Tech’s contingent includes Anders Albertson, Roberto Castro, Stewart Cink, Chesson Hadley, Seth Reeves and Richy Werenski. Cink won the 2009 Open Championship and is one of seven major winners in the field.

Clemson’s Lucas Glover finished in the top 10 of both the PGA Championship and Open Championship this season and currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings. He leads a group of Tigers that also includes Jonathan Byrd, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders and Kyle Stanley.

Duke’s quartet of players is led by rookie Adam Long, who won the Desert Classic earlier this year, edging Louisville’s Adam Hadwin by one shot at the Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. Blue Devil Kevin Streelman has two career PGA TOUR wins and 40 top 10 finishes.

ACC Players in the 2019 Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

Jonathan Byrd, Clemson

Lucas Glover, Clemson

Doc Redman, Clemson

Sam Saunders, Clemson

Kyle Stanley, Clemson

Ryan Blaum, Duke

Adam Long, Duke

Wes Roach, Duke

Kevin Streelman, Duke

Daniel Berger, Florida State

Jonas Blixt, Florida State

Hank Lebioda, Florida State

Adam Hadwin, Louisville

Anders Albertson, Georgia Tech

Roberto Castro, Georgia Tech

Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech

Chesson Hadley, Georgia Tech

Seth Reeves, Georgia Tech

Richy Werenski, Georgia Tech

Denny McCarthy, Virginia

Johnson Wagner, Virginia Tech

Bill Haas, Wake Forest

Webb Simpson, Wake Forest

