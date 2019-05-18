2019 Charlottesville Community Job Fair set for May 23

The 2019 Charlottesville Community Job Fair will be held Thursday, May 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

As the largest community job fair of its kind in Central Virginia, over 100 employers from a wide variety of industries will be represented. Meet the area’s most prominent employers, including Co-Construct, LA Lacy, the National Ground Intelligence Agency, S & P Global, UVA Talent Recruitment, and many more. Entry level to upper level management positions will be available, so there are opportunities for everyone.

The fair is open to the public and is ideal for anyone in our community who is in search of a new job or second job.

Participation in this event is FREE – to get quicker access to employers the day of the event, please pre-register at: www.charlottesville.org/jobfair.

Come prepared and dress for success. Bring your resume and be ready to introduce yourself to recruiters from over 100 companies. Community resource agencies such as the City of Charlottesville Downtown Job Center, Charlottesville Area Transit, Thomas Jefferson Adult Career & Education, and ThriVe Women’s Healthcare will also be onsite.

The job fair is sponsored by the City of Charlottesville in partnership with Albemarle County, Virginia Career Works, the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Offender Aid & Restoration, and the Virginia Employment Commission. Media sponsors include: The Daily Progress, Charlottesville Radio Group, and Monticello Media.

For more information, contact Hollie Lee, City of Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, at leeh@charlottesville.org or 434-970-3117. Or, get the latest information about the job fair and participating employers at http://www.charlottesville.org/jobfair.

