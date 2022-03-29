13 best clone strains for beginners

Cloning cannabis plants is a great way to preserve your favorite strains. It can save you money and allow you to be more efficient with your space. For example, if you love a particular strain, you can avoid spending time and money trying other strains and clone the one you love again and again.

If you’re new to cloning, it’s best to start with a few good varieties that are easy to clone.

They shouldn’t be overly finicky or prone to problems but instead should be reliable growers that consistently yield favorable results. All of these options can work for both indoor and outdoor growing, though it’s best to grow them in climates that aren’t too hot or too cold for outdoor growing. This blog will discuss the best clone strains for beginners, what cannabis clone strains are, and how the strains work.

What are cannabis clone strains?

A clone strain is a cannabis plant (or cutting) that has been grown from a piece of another mature cannabis plant. If you were to cut the top of a cannabis plant and place it in water or soil, “roots will grow from the stem, which allows the plant to survive independently.” In other words, it’s a new plant. That’s what we call cannabis clone strains.

How do cannabis clone strains work?

Cannabis clone strains are beneficial for both medical and recreational marijuana users. They can be used for the future cultivation of buds, which are the flowers that contain cannabinoids such as THC and CBD. They can also be used for the future reproduction of plants, which is important for growers who like to keep their strains going.

Clone strain prices

Cannabis clone prices vary depending on where you are buying them, how many you are buying, and other factors, including whether or not they come with rooting gel, which is usually included in the price. The price per cloned strain can range anywhere between $10-$25 per cutting, depending on how many cloned strains you buy at one time.

Jeff from Oklahoma clones let us know that when it comes to clones, you typically get what you pay for, so don’t always make your clone buying decision based on price. Go for a trusteed source and you’ll increase your chances of success.

Best cannabis clone strains for new growers

As more and more states legalize marijuana, both recreational and medicinal, more people are becoming cannabis growers. For new growers, it can be hard to find a strain that is easy to grow and has high yields. Here is a list of the best strains for new growers.

1. White Widow

If you are new to cannabis cultivation and are looking for an easy strain to grow while still wanting the benefits of high-quality weed, look no further than White Widow. This strain is known for its short flowering time, quick growth, and bountiful yield. It is a mid-sized plant with a potent buzz, whether smoked or ingested as edibles.

If you’re a new grower, this is the strain for you. It is well known for being a high-yielding plant that requires minimal maintenance. This strain also makes an excellent choice if you’re trying to figure out how to grow cannabis on your own because of its resilience when it comes to pest infestations and other potential problems that often occur during cultivation processes. You can expect this strain of marijuana to flower within 8-9 weeks after germination has occurred, with yields reaching up to 400 grams per square meter.

Colin at Phoenix marijuana seeds says this is their most popular strain for new growers and it consistently produces great yields.

2. Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a hybrid strain of cannabis that has been bred to give a balance of Sativa and Indica effects. It was created by crossing the Sativa Blueberry with the indica Haze, resulting in an easy-to-grow, high-yielding plant with a short flowering time.

Since its inception, the strain has become extremely popular due to its reputation for high quality and consistent results. This makes it one of the most sought-after strains on the market. It is also a great choice for beginners as it will grow well in most conditions, producing good yields without needing too much attention from the grower.

Blue Dream grows into a tall plant with some Sativa characteristics, such as long internodal spacing between branches and leaves. It may require some support during the flowering period to avoid snapping under its weight, mainly when grown outdoors. In cold climates where there is little more than 12 hours of daylight throughout the year, it will do best indoors or in a greenhouse, but in warmer climates, it can be grown outside successfully as long as temperatures are not too low at night.

Blue Dream needs around nine weeks of flowering time to produce top-quality buds with a dense, resinous structure and an intense blueberry aroma when smoked.

3. Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple is an Indica strain known for its powerful high, and delicious flavor. It was originally developed in California as a cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud, and it is now a favorite among both recreational and medical users.

It is also one of the best clones for new growers because it produces such high levels of THC-upwards of 15%-and is resistant to pests like spider mites. The plants grow tall with large, deep green leaves and purple buds filled with trichomes. Many people report feeling relaxed after smoking this strain, so it might be best saved for when you want to kick back after work or on weekends at home.

4. Strawberry Banana

This is a hybrid strain that offers the best of both worlds. It’s got a sweet, fruity flavor and is perfect for growers who want to have a great time. This strain was developed by breeding Bubblegum and Banana Kush together and has been known to yield up to 26% THC. Strawberry Banana is the way to go if you’re looking for something that will give you a nice, mellow high without knocking you off your feet.

5. Northern Lights

This pure Indica strain is one of the best-known strains around, and with good reason. It’s easy to grow-even under less-than-ideal conditions-and offers up buds that deliver an intense, full-body high that’s perfect if you want to relax after a long day at work or school. Northern Lights has been used in breeding projects worldwide because it’s so forgiving and grows well no matter where it is planted.

6. Trainwreck

This strain is most famous for relieving pain, improving your mood, and reducing stress. It’s also great for new growers because it has a high yield per plant, grows well in almost any environment (though it prefers more temperate climates), and isn’t too picky about soil quality or fertilizers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and will grow well indoors and outdoors.

7. Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze is another classic strain that’s great for beginner growers; it has a potent smell of lemons, which means you’ll know when it’s ready to harvest! This particular strain is known for its ability to help with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain; however, if you suffer from chronic pain, we recommend growing this strain indoors to maximize your control over the environment (e.g., temperature, humidity).

8. Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookies, or GSC, are a great strain for new growers. It has a sweet and earthy scent, and it delivers a euphoric high with a relaxing effect on the body. The strain can have THC levels as high as 28 percent, so it’s essential to consider when consuming it.

9. Gorilla Glue #4

Gorilla Glue #4 is another great strain for new growers because of its high yields and potency. It’s a popular plant that delivers an extremely powerful high. But the plant is prone to mold if the environment isn’t right, so it may be challenging for new growers to cultivate this one.

10. Big Bud

Big Bud is a classic Indica strain that has been around for decades and has been used to create many other famous strains. It grows well indoors and out and produces high yields. The buds tend to be large and dense, with a frosty layer of trichomes total THC content of 17-20%.

11. Afghan Kush

The origins of Kush Cannabis are from landrace plants mainly in Afghanistan, Northern Pakistan and North-Western India.. With its origins in the mountains, it’s not surprising that it grows well outdoors in dry climates with lots of sun exposure. One of its most notable traits is its strong aroma-the scent is very sweet and pungent, like berries or grapefruit, with a hint of earthiness.

12. Sour Diesel

If you want to become a cannabis grower, you should know three ways of acquiring the strain: clone, seeds, and tissue culture. A clone is a small plant that has already gone through the vegetative stage and can be cut from its mother plant. The good thing about clones is that they’ve already been established and growing, so there’s no need to wait for them to develop roots.

Plus, you know exactly what kind of plant you’ll get because it’s a genetic copy of its mother. One of the best strains to grow as a clone is the Sour Diesel, known for its fast growth rate and Sativa-dominant effects.

13. Durban Poison

Another great strain for new growers is Durban Poison. This strain has been around since the 1970s and is known for its pungent smell and energizing effects that make it popular among medical cannabis patients. It’s also easy to grow because it can withstand various weather conditions and doesn’t require much maintenance or care. One of the best things about this strain is its fast flowering time, which means you don’t have to wait too long before harvesting your crop.

Final word

If you’re new to the cannabis-growing game, your best bet is to try out one of these tried-and-true strains. They provide a great basis for experimentation, and you’ll get a solid crop no matter how you play it. You can simply do a Google search in your area for clones to find a list of suppliers. If you’re in the Phoenix area, Phoenix weed delivery can deliver clones straight to your door.

Story by Colin Lytle

