10 easy ways to upgrade your YouTube banner template

A common question I get asked by small YouTube channels is how they can improve their YouTube branding. Whether you are a DIY enthusiast or small business, the key to creating professional-looking visuals for your video production comes down to one thing – finding or creating images that are high quality. You might be surprised at just how easy it is to create great banners using Venngage!

Venngage is a visual content creation tool that makes it easy to design more engaging infographics, presentations, sales sheets, social media posts and MORE. Venngage has helped thousands of customers create their own eye-catching graphics without having to hire expensive designers or buy costly software. So whether you are looking to improve the graphics on your YouTube channel, the graphics for a blog post you are writing or a social media graphic to share with your audience Venngage has got you covered.

This infographic will show 10 ways Venngage can help YOU create better graphics today:

How Venngage Can Make Your YouTube Videos Look Better

Many people don’t realise the importance of a video thumbnail. In fact, according to TubularLabs , a whopping 74% of all views on YouTube come from organic search traffic and “much their (of this percentage) is driven by viewers finding videos through discovery features like Related Videos, Recommended Videos or Search”.

Since the first thing your potential audience sees when searching through YouTube videos is the thumbnail, it’s important to choose one that will maximise your click-through rates.

By using Venngage you can easily create a high quality and professional looking video thumbnail without having to be an expert at Photoshop:

Create Better Infographics For Your Blog Posts With This Template

Infographics are becoming increasingly popular in the marketing world. A recent study by CMI found that infographics result in 34% more social media shares than other rich media content, including photos and videos.

You can create amazing infographics with Venngage – and even better you can use one of their FREE templates:

Stand Out From The Crowd With These Creative Content Ideas

There are a million and one ways to improve the graphics on your YouTube channel, blog posts or social media pages. From adding a creative background image to your Facebook cover photo or creating a customised banner for each post on your blog using unique fonts and colours. But what’s the best way to stand out from all of those other YouTubers, bloggers and social media managers?

By creating a custom YouTube channel background. In fact, according to the SocialTimes , more than half of all people on YouTube have a custom background – so if you want to make sure your videos standout from the crowd why not give it a go yourself ?

It’s surprisingly easy to create a custom YouTube channel background using Venngage:

Create a Unique Logo To Stand Out From The Crowd

A lot of people underestimate the importance of a logo. In fact, according to Logaster , “the average person can recognise up to 50 logos from memory” – which means that creating a memorable logo is important if you want your brand to stand out from the crowd.

With Venngage, creating a memorable logo is easier than ever before:

Create Stunning Social Media Post Thumbnails In Minutes

With Venngage you can create an eye-catching social media post thumbnail in minutes! One of my favourite features of this platform is their HUGE range of unique fonts that you cannot find anywhere else on the internet.

In fact, here’s a selection of just some of the beautiful fonts that are available for free:

Convert Video Views Into Subscribers With A Popup Banner

Of course one way to make sure your YouTube videos get noticed is by using a popup banner . As well as making sure that your video gets noticed, you can also use a banner to easily convert some of your viewers into subscribers.

Easily Add A Customised Watermark To Videos

Do you ever upload videos to YouTube? Do you want to make sure that nobody copies your hard work by claiming it as their own? There are many people who upload unauthorised versions of YouTube videos and claim that they are the original creators. You can easily protect yourself from this by adding a logo with your contact details to the bottom right corner of you videos:

Create A Unique Facebook Cover Photo

There’s no doubt about it – using a customised cover photo on your Facebook page makes a huge difference to the overall aesthetics of your social media page. Here’s an example of how using unique fonts and colours can completely transform a Facebook page:

Add A Customised Background To Your Website

Have you ever visited a website with an ugly background? Have you ever wondered why so many websites have generic looking backgrounds? The reason is because creating a customised background can be really difficult – that’s why so many people don’t bother doing it!

Luckily, there are easier ways to create a personalised background image. Thanks to Venngage you can easily do this for your website in less than 10 minutes:

Add Some Polish To Your Marketing Material With These Tips

The best way to make sure that your marketing material is as effective as possible is by using these 3 simple tips:

Ensure That The Fonts You Use Are Easily Readable

As you can see from the image above, sometimes a font will look amazing but it won’t be very easy to read on a photocopy or a digital version of your marketing material. It’s important to make sure that the text on your materials is both legible and easy on the eye when you present it to potential customers.

Make Sure That Your Materials Are Easy To Read In Low Light Conditions

It’s a good idea to check how your marketing materials will look in low light conditions before printing them. If you’re confident that they’ll look great when printed, then you can be sure that your potential customers will appreciate the effort!

Combine Different Fonts And Colours To Make Your Materials Stand Out

Possibly one of the easiest ways to make a marketing material stand out from the crowd is by using a combination of different fonts and colours.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to promote your business in 2016 then it’s important that you invest time and money into creating an effective marketing campaign. With Venngage there are plenty of ways to promote your brand with stunning graphics – but the best part is that everything you create will look unique!

Story by Alan Rickman

