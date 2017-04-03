Wrecked crash cushion tour to highlight VDOT Work Zone Awareness Week

National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 3-7. The VDOT Staunton District will host a wrecked crash cushion tour, along with VDOT crewmembers, at two Welcome Centers and two rest areas to emphasize work zone safety. The crewmembers will be on hand to tell their work zone experiences.

The public is welcome to post “selfies” on social media by themselves or with VDOT staff endorsing safety messaging. Be sure to use the following hashtags for Work Zone Awareness Week in Virginia: #InYourHands #NWZAW #GoOrangeVA

Wednesday, April 5 is also Go Orange Day where everyone is encouraged to wear orange in support of work zone safety. Statistics show most work zone fatalities are the people traveling through the work zones, not work zone crews.

The tour will be at the following locations:

Monday, April 3 , 10 a.m. to noon at the Jerry’s Run Welcome Center

Interstate 64 Eastbound, Mile Marker 1, Alleghany County

Wednesday, April 5 , 10 a.m. to noon at the southbound Mount Sidney Rest Area

Interstate 81 Southbound, Mile Marker 232, Augusta County

Wednesday, April 5 , 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the northbound New Market Rest Area

Interstate 81 Northbound, Mile Marker 261, Rockingham County

Thursday, April 6 , 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Clear Brook Welcome Center

Interstate 81 Southbound, Mile Marker 320, Frederick County

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.