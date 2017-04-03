 jump to example.com

Wrecked crash cushion tour to highlight VDOT Work Zone Awareness Week

Published Monday, Apr. 3, 2017, 9:44 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

vdot road workNational Work Zone Awareness Week is April 3-7. The VDOT Staunton District will host a wrecked crash cushion tour, along with VDOT crewmembers, at two Welcome Centers and two rest areas to emphasize work zone safety. The crewmembers will be on hand to tell their work zone experiences.

The public is welcome to post “selfies” on social media by themselves or with VDOT staff endorsing safety messaging. Be sure to use the following hashtags for Work Zone Awareness Week in Virginia: #InYourHands   #NWZAW   #GoOrangeVA

Wednesday, April 5 is also Go Orange Day where everyone is encouraged to wear orange in support of work zone safety. Statistics show most work zone fatalities are the people traveling through the work zones, not work zone crews.

The tour will be at the following locations:

Monday, April 3, 10 a.m. to noon at the Jerry’s Run Welcome Center
Interstate 64 Eastbound, Mile Marker 1, Alleghany County

Wednesday, April 5, 10 a.m. to noon at the southbound Mount Sidney Rest Area
Interstate 81 Southbound, Mile Marker 232, Augusta County

Wednesday, April 5, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the northbound New Market Rest Area
Interstate 81 Northbound, Mile Marker 261, Rockingham County

Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Clear Brook Welcome Center
Interstate 81 Southbound, Mile Marker 320, Frederick County

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Accountability, straight talk and chemistry create a winning EMU volleyball team
Virginia Tech researchers: Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone
Online course for Virginia forest landowners begins May 15
April is National Safe Digging Month
Video: Chris Graham reviews WrestleMania 33
Late VMI comeback falls short in 9-8 loss to Samford
No. 2 Louisville rallies, tops No. 16 UVA, 4-3, takes weekend series
Barbee, Taormina homer Liberty past Bethune-Cookman, 6-1
WTJU releases 2017 Rock Marathon program schedule
Rescue medication for opioid overdoses available
McAuliffe announces Virginia High School Student Voter Registration Week
Richmond Flying Squirrels release Opening Day roster
Mutant protein sheds lights on viral propagation
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Are you watching the road?
Gardeners advised to toughen up seedlings for spring planting
Mild winter could leave farmers high and dry this spring
MACROCK returns for 20th annual festival April 7-8
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts: April 3-7
AAA: Gas prices ticking upward
Former NATO Commander to give commencement speech at Bridgewater College
STAB announces teaching fellows program with UPenn
Deadline approaching for Albemarle County tax relief applicants
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: April 3-7
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 