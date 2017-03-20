Woman charged in connection with Waynesboro runaway case
Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 3:48 pm
Woman charged in connection with Waynesboro runaway case
The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a Waynesboro woman for her role in a recent teen runaway case.
Amber Lynn Shea, 19, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the reported runaway of 16-year-old Savannah Mae Kennell. Officers found Kennell at Shea’s Parkway Village apartment on March 9.
Shea has been released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in Waynesboro Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on April 4, 2017 for an advisement hearing.
