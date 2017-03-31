 jump to example.com

Winder’s gem propels VMI past Samford, 4-0

Published Friday, Mar. 31, 2017, 10:44 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiJosh Winder threw a complete game three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts, leading the VMI Keydets past the Samford Bulldogs, 4-0, in the opener of a three-game SoCon series Friday in Lexington, Va.

Winder was in control from the get-go, as he struck out two in the first inning en route to the second-most strikeouts of his career. He got all the run support he needed in the second, when Jake Huggins launched a two-run homer to give VMI (13-13, 2-2 SoCon) a lead it would not surrender. The Keydets would go on to add single runs in the fifth and seventh to account for the final margin.

Winder allowed just one runner to reach scoring position, a double by Anthony Mulrine in the fifth and recorded his third straight complete game.

After Huggins gave VMI the lead in the second, the Keydets stretched the margin to three in the fifth. Michael Diodato doubled with one out and one out later, Jacob Jaye singled to left center to make it 3-0, VMI.

Samford (16-10, 0-1 SoCon) managed just two baserunners over the final four innings against Winder, and the Keydets wrapped up the scoring in the seventh. Diodato walked with two outs and Matt Dunlevy followed with a hard liner to center field that appeared to fool T.J. Dixon. The ball eluded Dixon at the last moment and went all the way to the wall for a RBI triple, making it 4-0 VMI and accounting for the final margin.

Winder moved to 4-2 with the win, as he became only the third Keydet in the last 12 seasons to throw three complete games in the same year (Trey Barham, Reed Garrett) and the only one to do so in consecutive games. Mikhail Cazenave (2-3) took the loss despite striking out 10 in 6 2/3 innings. Cazenave gave up four runs on seven hits and walked two.

Offensively, Huggins had the lone two-hit game for VMI, but seven of VMI’s nine starters had at least one hit. Mulrine had two of Samford’s three hits.

VMI baseball will return to action Saturday, when the Keydets and Samford resume their series at 4 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Men’s tennis: No. 3 UVA falls 5-2 at No. 1 Wake Forest
Tim Kaine on Russia investigation: ‘I can tell you, this is not fake’
Tim Kaine talks Meals on Wheels, healthcare, visits Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro visit
Herring continues fight against Trump travel ban
Skyline Drug Task Force arrests three area residents for marijuana distribution
Save Our Towns season finale: Harrisonburg embraces immigrants
Charlottesville City Market returns Saturday
MBU announces new scholarship for local students
Ashwood Boulevard, South Hollymead Drive closed at Route 29 overnight Friday
One lane closed on Interstate 64 east near Charlottesville this weekend for bridge work
Kaine, Wicker announce push for cybersecurity scholarships
Rural Virginia projects threatened under Trump budget?
Senate committee passes African American history commission bill
Virginians warned about IRS scam cloning Virginia State Police phone numbers
Christopher Newport polls: Democrat race a tossup, as is November
Fishburne Military School announces new five-day boarding
Game Notes: No. 16 UVA plays host to No. 2 Louisville this weekend
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on death of Amy Bleuel, Founder of Project Semicolon
Ralph Northam: Planting seeds in 2017 Virginia governor race
Two children dead in horrible tractor-trailer crash in Buckingham County
Mark Warner remarks at Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia-election investigation
UVA study: Internet crystal ball can predict risk of heart disease, diabetes
Virginia Transit Association calls for bipartisan support of transit funding
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Ralph Northam talks governor race
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 