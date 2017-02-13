Waynesboro YMCA hosting run, swim workshops with Lloyd Henry

The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting run and swim workshops with coach Lloyd Henry on April 8 and 9.

Henry, a 17-time Ironman finisher, will present a ChiRunning Workshop on Saturday, April 8, from 6-10 p.m.

The Total Immersion Workshop is set for Sunday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants in the Total Immersion Workshop must be able to swim at least 100 yards continuously.

Henry has been coaching since 2004, helping clients learn to swim, improve their stroke, compete in triathlon, move from the couch to a 5k, finish their first marathon, and qualify for Boston.

Registration details: Lloyd Henry workshops