Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program
Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 10:39 am
Front Page » Events » Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University’s Overcoming Barriers Program.
This is an exciting physical activity program for children and adolescents, ages 4-18, with physical, cognitive or emotional disabilities. Participants will work one on one with JMU students on motor skills, such as running, jumping, throwing, catching, kicking, etc.
This program will start on Monday, February 13th at 4:15 – 5:15 pm. This program will run eight weeks.
About the Waynesboro YMCA
The Waynesboro Family Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community. With a commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility, the Y ensures that every individual has access to the essentials needed to learn, grow and thrive.
More online at WaynesboroYMCA.com.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion