Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University’s Overcoming Barriers Program.

This is an exciting physical activity program for children and adolescents, ages 4-18, with physical, cognitive or emotional disabilities. Participants will work one on one with JMU students on motor skills, such as running, jumping, throwing, catching, kicking, etc.

This program will start on Monday, February 13th at 4:15 – 5:15 pm. This program will run eight weeks.

About the Waynesboro YMCA

The Waynesboro Family Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community. With a commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility, the Y ensures that every individual has access to the essentials needed to learn, grow and thrive.

More online at WaynesboroYMCA.com.