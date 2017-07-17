Waynesboro YMCA hosts Progessive Game Night

Join the Waynesboro Family YMCA on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6-8 p.m. for a fun family evening of games and snacks.

The Progressive Game Night event will be free to members and $8 per family for Program Participants.

How does it work? The family will begin at one game station and after 20 minutes will move on to another station picking up where the previous family left off. Not only will this event have board games, but there will be interactive activities as well! Put your game face on and join us for an evening of family fun!!!

Stop by the front desk to register for this event by Wednesday, August 9th.