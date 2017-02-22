Waynesboro YMCA, Girl Scouts partner on Couch to 5K program
Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 6:21 pm
Waynesboro YMCA, Girl Scouts partner on Couch to 5K program
The Waynesboro YMCA and the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council are partnering on a new Couch to 5K program this spring.
The six-week program for girls kindergarten and up and their families runs from April 20-May 25.
Training sessions are from 6-6:45 p.m. on the South River Greenway, meeting at Arch Avenue adjacent to the YMCA.
The program is runner- and walker-friendly.
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline volunteer coaches are wanted.
For more information, contact Elisabeth Buckley ebuckley@gsvsc.org, 540-910-0240.
