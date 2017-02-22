Waynesboro YMCA, Girl Scouts partner on Couch to 5K program

The Waynesboro YMCA and the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council are partnering on a new Couch to 5K program this spring.

The six-week program for girls kindergarten and up and their families runs from April 20-May 25.

Training sessions are from 6-6:45 p.m. on the South River Greenway, meeting at Arch Avenue adjacent to the YMCA.

The program is runner- and walker-friendly.

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline volunteer coaches are wanted.

For more information, contact Elisabeth Buckley ebuckley@gsvsc.org, 540-910-0240.