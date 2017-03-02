Waynesboro Police investigating suspicious Walmart incident

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual in a suspicious incident last week at Walmart. The individual is suspected of following a female shopper and exhibiting bizarre behavior.

On February 23, between approximately 7:15-7:45 p.m., the individual approached a female shopper and engaged her in a conversation and then began acting inappropriately and erratic. His behavior was disturbing enough to make the shopper feel very uneasy and tried to get away from the individual. However, he followed her into the clothing section and continued his bizarre behavior. The individual then left the store through the grocery side exit and left in a pick-up truck.

The individual’s description is as follows:

Black Male

Approximately 25-30 years old

Approximately 5’7” to 5’10”

Approximately 180 to 200 pounds

Stocky build

Mustache & stubbly beard

The individual’s vehicle is described as follows:

Chevrolet extended cab truck

1500 series

1989-1998 series

Green with aluminum/silver trim

Had a piece of lumber sticking out of back with a gas can visible

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Sergeant Robert Luzader with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6684.