Waynesboro Police Department holds annual awards ceremony

Published Friday, Jun. 2, 2017, 7:44 am

The Waynesboro Police Department held an awards ceremony this week in the department’s briefing room and announced that the following officers were recognized for outstanding performance.

 

waynesboro2016 Officer of the Year

Officer Dylan Johnson was named the 2016 Waynesboro Police Officer of the Year. He was selected for this honor due to his dedicated service and outstanding productivity during the preceding year and beyond.

Officer Johnson answered 1423 calls for service and conducted 298 traffic stops in 2016 which led to 42 self-initiated drug cases and 5 drug related search warrants. In fact, 15% of the drug cases initiated were from traffic stops alone and he is credited with providing valuable information to the Special Operations Division on many occasions which led to several cases coming to fruition.

 

Life Saving Awards

Three officers were presented the Department’s Life Saving Award for their actions on February 20th, 2017 which led to saving the life of a wanted subject who was attempting suicide. Sgt. Chris Hilliard, Cpl. Todd Armentrout and Officer Jeremy Johnson were executing a search warrant and arrest warrant for a subject related to a stolen vehicle at a city hotel.  Upon knocking on the hotel room door they received no response and used a key provided by the management, however they had to make forced entry into the room due to the security lock being engaged on the inside. Upon clearing the room they found that the bathroom was also locked and forced it open where they found the suspect hanging by the neck. He was cut down, still breathing, and tended by the officers until EMS arrived. Had the officers not acted decisively and quickly this individual would not likely have survived.

 

Commendations

Officer’s Chris Johnson and Roberto Figueroa were presented with the Department’s Commendation Ribbon for exemplary performance on October 16, 2016.

On that date both officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a city residence and on arrival encountered two suspects matching the caller’s description leaving the area. Both officers used excellent observation, as well as investigative skills, to not only obtain a confession from one of the suspects, but also recover the stolen property. In addition to this they observed a concealed handgun within a book bag of one of the suspects and moved quickly to secure it, thus preventing the weapon from potentially being deployed. Both suspects were arrested without incident.

Officer Robert Dean was presented with the Department’s Commendation Ribbon for exemplary performance during a larceny investigation in September of 2016.

After identifying suspects in a felony shoplifting case he found that one of the subjects was a young adult female who had recently become involved with drugs and criminal activity. According to family, the suspect was spiraling out of control causing them great concern for her safety. Officer Dean went well beyond what would be expected in a larceny case and worked with this person’s family over an extended period of time, even when off duty, to recover stolen property and secure the arrest of both suspects. Beyond this even, he continued to help the family work with the courts to ensure that this young person received the intervention needed while incarcerated to help her recover and keep her safe.

Officer Evan Bourne was presented with the Department’s Commendation Ribbon for exemplary performance on September 28, 2016 when he responded to call for service involving an armed individual behaving erratically in a city business.

After learning that the subject who was behaving erratically had displayed, and was in possession of a firearm, Officer Bourne responded using quick thinking and superior officer safety tactics to approach him. Then when the subject became distracted, Bourne moved in and removed the firearm without his knowledge as another officer approached the individual from a different direction. It was later learned that this individual was a convicted felon, high on methamphetamine, and had intended to commit suicide with the firearm for which he had 38 additional rounds of ammunition.

Officer Bourne’s performance on this day directly prevented a suicide and possibly an officer involved shooting, barricade situation, or worse.

