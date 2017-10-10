Wayne Theatre Exhibit Gallery open this weekend

The Wayne Theatre Exhibit Gallery will be open Saturday and Sunday during the Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show to showcase “Where the Mountains Meet the Sky,” a special invitational exhibit featuring the works of Montana artists.

The theatre will be open from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

The Wayne will also offer festival attendees two sneak peeks at the upcoming production of My Fair Lady on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

My Fair Lady is scheduled to open a two weekend run at the Wayne Theatre on Nov. 9.