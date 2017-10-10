 jump to example.com
 

Wayne Theatre Exhibit Gallery open this weekend

Published Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 2:40 pm

wayne theatreThe Wayne Theatre Exhibit Gallery will be open Saturday and Sunday during the Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show to showcase “Where the Mountains Meet the Sky,” a special invitational exhibit featuring the works of Montana artists.

The theatre will be open from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

The Wayne will also offer festival attendees two sneak peeks at the upcoming production of My Fair Lady on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

My Fair Lady is scheduled to open a two weekend run at the Wayne Theatre on Nov. 9.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
House Republicans to introduce legislation prohibiting release of student information to third party groups
Corps of Cadets alum Evan Wright named Boston College game Hokie Hero
VA SOL practice test resource review
ACC marking Fall Sportsmanship Week
The Undocumented to be screened at Bridgewater College Oct. 18
How to teach your kids and grandkids good money habits
Northam map shows impact of Gillespie tax cuts on public education
Alligator brings vintage Grateful Dead jams to Freefall at IX Art Park