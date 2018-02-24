Warrenton Interchange project contract awarded

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $19.6 million contract on Wednesday to Shirley Contracting Company LLC of Lorton to construct the Warrenton Interchange project.

The project involves constructing a new interchange south of Warrenton to improve safety and reduce congestion at the intersection of Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass), Route 15/17/29 Business and Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) – one of the busiest intersections along the Route 29 corridor in Fauquier County.

Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.

More information about the Warrenton Interchange Project, funded through the SMART SCALE prioritization process, can be found on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories