Warner on Sunday talk shows: ‘This moves our investigation to another level’

Published Sunday, Jul. 16, 2017, 12:03 pm

On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation with John Dickerson to discuss the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and Donald Trump Jr.’s emails in relation to a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign.

mark warnerSen. Warner also appeared on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper and NBC’s Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.

On Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer:
“This is the first time that the public has seen in black and white on the email thread clear evidence that the Russians and particularly there was a Russian government effort to try to undermine Clinton, help Trump. And what was remarkable was you saw not only willingness but actually glee from the president’s son as well as involvement of the campaign manager and the president’s son-in-law to say in effect, “Yes, bring it on.” Very troubling. And obviously moves our whole investigation to another level.”

On who Vice Chairman Warner believes should testify:
“I want to hear from everyone in that meeting and get their version of the story. As well as I think we may find out there may have been other meetings as well. We don’t know that yet. But what we’ve seen is a constant effort to hide contacts with Russians. We’ve seen this pattern repeat itself.”

On the data operation of the Trump campaign:
“The question we have is: Did they somehow get information from some of the Trump campaign efforts to target that interference? We don’t know that for sure. But what we do want to know is — I’d like to talk to the folks with Cambridge Analytica. I’d like to talk to some of the folks from the Trump digital campaign.”

