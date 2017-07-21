Warner, Kaine recommend two for U.S. Attorney for Western District of Virginia

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) sent a letter to the White House recommending Craig “Jake” Jacobsen and Thomas T. Cullen to fill the vacancy of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Jacobsen, a career federal and state prosecutor, currently serves as Deputy Criminal Chief in the Western District. Cullen, a Principal/Partner at Woods Rogers PLC in Roanoke, previously served as Deputy Criminal Chief in the Western District.

Jacobsen and Cullen both were recommended by a panel of attorneys from across the Commonwealth selected by Sens. Warner and Kaine to interview all candidates who applied for the position.

The Western District of Virginia has offices in Roanoke, Charlottesville, Abingdon, Lynchburg, Danville, Big Stone Gap and Harrisonburg.