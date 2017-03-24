 jump to example.com

Warner, Kaine introduce bill to fix broken VA appeals process

Published Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, 10:30 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark warner tim kaineU.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine joined a group of 14 senators in introducing legislation to overhaul the Department of Veterans Affairs’ broken appeals process.

The process has not been updated since 1933, and more than 450,000 appeals are currently pending. Because of redundancies and inefficiencies in the current process, most veterans wait years for a decision on their appeals. By replacing the current process, the Department of Veterans Affairs Appeals Modernization Act would expedite appeals before the Board of Veterans Appeals and give veterans clear options after receiving an initial decision.

The Government Accountability Office yesterday released a report warning that, if no action is taken, veterans may have to wait an average of 8.5 years by fiscal year 2026 to have their appeals resolved. The report highlights inefficiencies in the current process and recommends the process is significantly reformed—as the legislation would do.

“The VA has more than 450,000 veterans waiting to hear about an appeal, and the average appeal takes up to 5 years to resolve,” said Senator Warner. “There is wide acknowledgement that the current process for VA appeals is insufficient to adequately support our nations’ veterans, including the more than 780,000 veterans who call Virginia home. Our legislation will modernize the appeals process while maintaining a veteran’s right to full consideration.”

“I hear from veterans across Virginia whose appeals get caught in a long, complex process that is incredibly difficult to navigate,” said Senator Kaine. “Our bill would simplify and improve the appeals process, which will help the VA address its drastic backlog and decrease wait times for veterans. These reforms are long overdue, and they’ll allow the VA to better serve veterans across the country, including nearly 800,000 veterans who call Virginia home.”

The legislation introduced today would give veterans clear options after receiving an initial decision by consolidating the current appeals process into three distinct tracks:

  • Local Higher Level Review:  This lane would provide the opportunity for a quick resolution of the claim by a higher-level adjudicator at the VA Regional Office. This lane would be a good option for veterans who are confident they have all the evidence necessary to win their claim.
  • New Evidence: This lane would be for submitting new evidence at the VA Regional Office. This lane would serve as a good option for veterans who believe that they can succeed on their claim by providing additional evidence.
  • Board Review: In this last lane, intermediate steps currently required by statute to receive Board review would be eliminated. Furthermore, hearing and non-hearing options at the Board would be handled on separate dockets so these distinctly different types of work can be better managed.

Joining Warner and Kaine as original cosponsors of the legislation are U.S. Senators Jon Tester, Richard Blumenthal, Angus King, Maggie Hassan, Bob Casey, Tammy Baldwin, Chris Van Hollen, Patty Murray, Dick Durbin, Dianne Feinstein, Bernie Sanders, Tom Udall, Mazie K. Hirono, and Jeanne Shaheen.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Appeals Modernization Act is a reintroduction of S. 3328 from last Congress, which was supported by the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, AMVETS, the Military Officers Association of America, the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, and the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Ralph Northam unveils environmental policy platform
You might want to sell your mortgage
Bill to assist small business offer retirement plans to employees
Food hall model moves into 5th Street Station
VCU Health symposium will examine extreme injuries
Video: Awesome Wrestling Entertainment reveals card for May 6 Night of the Superstars
PVCC’s Grayson Katzenbach named one of America’s top 20 community college students
UVA finds another immune system link science said didn’t exist
Virginia Tech hosts regional tree climbing championship April 1-2
McAuliffe budget amendment address Hampton Roads tunnel toll violations concerns
Obenshain comments on veto of charter schools bill
Waynesboro Police: Beware of government grants scam
Another UVA hoops departure: Cause for alarm?
Game Notes: #16 UVA opens ACC home schedule with Duke
Latest to leave UVA hoops: Darius Thompson
Sen. Warner on Friedman confirmation as Ambassador to Israel
Daily Living Center announces 2017 Golden Mile Fundraiser
Northam for Governor releases “Kia” online video
Gov. McAuliffe announces independent review of WMATA
How to find the best water damage professional
Food Truck Wednesdays return April 5
Ken Plum: Virginia will lose under TrumpCare
Eagles tribute band coming to the Wayne Theatre on April 1
Online program aims to help people with HIV live longer, healthier lives
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 