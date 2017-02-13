Warner announces opposition to Scott Pruitt for EPA

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) will oppose the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator.

“I cannot think of another nominee I’ve been asked to consider who has, over the course of a career, demonstrated more disdain for the work of the agency he seeks to lead than Mr. Pruitt,” Warner said. “From opposing Chesapeake Bay cleanup, to denying the science of climate change, to filing more than a dozen lawsuits against the Environmental Protection Agency, Mr. Pruitt’s views and actions do not align with what once was a bipartisan national priority of protecting our nation’s air and water.

“After a close review of his record, prior statements, and Committee testimony, I am convinced that Mr. Pruitt would use this position to undermine those goals. Virginia simply has too much at stake for Mr. Pruitt to become Administrator of the EPA. I will be voting against this nomination, and encouraging my colleagues to do the same.”

Sen. Warner voted against the nominations of Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary, Jeff Sessions forAttorney General, and Tom Price for Health & Human Services Secretary, and has previously announced his opposition to Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin, and Mick Mulvaney for OMB Director.