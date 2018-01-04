VMI Keydets fall at Wofford, 92-53

Wofford reeled off a 12-2 run shortly after the opening tip and never looked back as the Terriers knocked off VMI, 92-53, in Southern Conference basketball action Thursday night at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Junior guard Fletcher Magee, who leads the nation in made threes, added six more treys to the total and scored 25 points to help the hosts to their sixth victory over the last seven outings including a 6-1 mark in their new basketball home. Wofford moved to 9-5, 1-1 SoCon while the Keydets fell to 5-8, 0-2 in the league.

Junior forward Austin Vereen was one of the bright spots offensively for the Keydets scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds while connecting on four of five beyond the arc.

Freshman guard Bubba Parham added 11 points with eight tallied after intermission.

Wofford drained 13 of 22 shots from long-range for 59.1% and finished the contest at 59% overall from the field. The Terriers held a 34-24 advantage in rebounding and forced 20 VMI turnovers which they converted into 25 points.

VMI shot 39.6% from the floor and was seven of 21 beyond the arc.

The Terriers also got double-digit scoring efforts from Trevor Stump (17 points) and Cameron Jackson (14 points).

Magee had eight points in the books when the game was just over three minutes old as he canned a pair of treys and followed with a layup to give Wofford a 12-2 lead at the 16:45 mark. The Keydets, who missed 10 of their first 11 shot attempts from the floor, were unable to pull within single digits the rest of the way as the Terriers rattled off 17 unanswered points following Cameron Jackson’s layup that made it 29-2 with 11:25 left in the opening half. The lead grew to 31 points when Magee knocked down his fourth 3-pointer at the 6:15 mark.

Wofford took a 45-21 lead at the break after shooting nine-of-14 from three-point range for 64.3%.

VMI returns home Saturday to face UNCG in the first of two regular season meetings. Tipoff at Cameron Hall will be 1 pm.

Postgame: VMI coach Dan Earl

“Unfortunately, it was from start to finish. We knew they were a talented team and certainly Fletcher Magee can make shots and they have that inside-outside game. Unfortunately, we weren’t in tune from the start of the game all the way through. It was constant mistakes and you get that somewhat with a young team, but we have to grow up quickly and learn from it. It’s an unforgiving league and a very good league, so we’ve got to be ready.”

“We had 20 turnovers tonight and it’s hard to win games when you have games in the high teens-20 turnovers, and even higher than that. It makes it very difficult. Sooner or later, you just have to take care of the ball. When you’re young, you want to make something happen, but you also have to stay in what you are doing.”

“The defensive side of the ball was even more concerning. I didn’t see the communication on defense they need to have to make it as difficult as possible for a team like this.”